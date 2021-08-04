Experienced Financial Restructuring and Transactional Insolvency Lawyer Frederick (Rick) Hyman Joins Crowell & Moring

With more than two decades of experience, Hyman focuses his practice on the representation of domestic and foreign lenders in connection with in-court and out-of-court workouts and restructurings in both large and middle-market transactions. He has vast transactional experience representing agents and other secured creditors in order to maximize their recoveries in all types of distressed situations. Hyman represents lenders and other creditors in all aspects of bankruptcy, including negotiating restructuring support agreements and debtor-in-possession financing facilities.

"Rick has worked with some of the largest financial institutions in the world, both in the U.S. and international markets," said Philip T. Inglima, chair of Crowell & Moring. "His experience guiding lenders and debtors through the full scope of restructuring and bankruptcy matters enhances our growing offerings for clients in the financial services space as they evaluate different strategies and approaches to strengthen and expand their business."

Hyman has represented agents and lenders in some of the largest recent U.S. bankruptcy matters in the energy and aviation sectors. He also has experience representing debtors in Chapter 11 and foreign representatives in Chapter 15 proceedings, and frequently represents stalking-horse and other bidders in connection with the acquisition of distressed assets.

One of the firm's strategic growth priorities is the continued expansion of its transactional capabilities. In April, the firm added 24 lawyers from the storied financial services firm Kibbe & Orbe in New York, London, and Washington, D.C. Hyman's arrival coincides with that of partner Sarvesh Mahajan, an experienced technology transactions and outsourcing lawyer, who is also joining the Corporate Group in New York.

"Working with our financial services team—including the lawyers who have joined us from Kibbe & Orbe—Rick will enhance our ability to provide clients with the experience and bandwidth necessary to tackle larger matters in the distressed corporate transactional space, as well as larger bankruptcy-related proceedings," said Glen G. McGorty, managing partner of Crowell & Moring's New York office.

"Rick represents the next step in the buildout of our financial services offering, and his practice will dovetail nicely with the work being done by the legacy K&O team," said Jennifer K. Grady, co-chair of the firm's Corporate Group. "Rick's significant experience providing strategic advice to distressed debt investors makes him a unique addition to our team."

Hyman joins the firm from Duane Morris, where he was a partner in the firm's Business Reorganization and Financial Restructuring Practice Group. Prior to Duane Morris, he was a partner in Mayer Brown's New York office, practicing there for nearly two decades. Hyman earned his law degree from Hofstra Law School and his undergraduate degree, cum laude, from the University of Vermont.

"I am incredibly excited to join Crowell & Moring, especially considering the breadth of the firm's offerings to financial services clients," said Hyman. "I look forward to working with the financial services team to expand our presence on Wall Street and to counsel our clients at every stage in a transaction. As a result of the firm's growing practice, including joining forces with Kibbe & Orbe, Crowell & Moring provides an exciting and valuable platform for my existing clients, allowing me the opportunity to offer an expanded suite of services."

