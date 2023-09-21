Experienced Multi-Brand Franchisees Open First Blo Blow Dry Bar in Memphis

North America's Original Blow Dry Bar Franchise Debuts in Germantown, Offers Founders Rate for Mane Squeeze Membership

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America's original blow dry bar and blow dry bar franchise, will open its newest bar on Saturday, September 30 in Germantown. Located at 7820 Poplar Ave, STE 20-08, the new bar will offer guests five signature styles on its hair menu, a la carte options, a variety of hair treatments, plus five signature makeup looks and a brand new section of customized looks to provide endless inspiration. Also, for a limited time, the new bar will offer a founder's rate for its signature Mane Squeeze Membership for $75.

The new bar is owned and operated by husband-and-wife duo Sal and Komal Noordin. A first-generation American turned serial entrepreneur, Sal brings vast knowledge of business operations and franchise management given his experience owning businesses across multiple industries. Alongside his beauty enthusiast wife, Komal, they are looking forward to connecting with guests and giving them a place to get their hair and makeup done.

"Sal and I enjoy offering our Germantown community new services and opportunities,' says Komal. "I have a passion for beauty and I know firsthand the power it can have on boosting confidence. My hope is that our Blo Blow Dry Bar location and the services we'll provide will help the women of Germantown feel more confident. If I can help the women of Germantown feel good about themselves, then I know I am doing something good for the community."

To celebrate the grand opening, Blo Blow Dry Bar is hosting an event on Saturday, September 30 where guests can sip bubbly, enjoy some light snacks and receive prize giveaways such as gift cards and hair care products. Additionally, from September 30 through October 8, guests can receive $15 off blowouts by using code "GO34" during booking. Appointments can be booked at https://go.booker.com/location/BloGermantown/service-menu.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is on a mission to create a space where people of all ages, ethnicities, and orientations are welcomed, represented, and made to feel gorgeous while emphasizing the need for self-care and wellness. Combining a sophisticated design with a fun and energetic environment, Blo cultivates a seamless and enjoyable experience for guests upon their arrival, during, and after their services. Expertly trained blo-ers are available for consultation seven days a week to meet the needs of all guests. The brand's hair menu includes five signature styles from sleek and straight to bouncy curls, plus a wide assortment of customized looks including updo's and braids. Blo Blow Dry Bar also offers makeup services from expert artists on hand to help guests look and feel amazing for any occasion.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is open Monday - Thursday from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. For more information on Blo Blow Dry Bar in Germantown, please visit https://blomedry.com/blo-germantown/ or call (901)-707-7146.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 140 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

