Experienced Trial Lawyer Alaina King Benford Joins Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne

HOUSTON, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial-tested lawyer Alaina King Benford has joined Houston civil trial law firm Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne PLLC as a partner, bolstering the firm's talented bench of litigators.

Ms. Benford has built a solid reputation with her representation of Fortune 500 corporations and individual clients. As a litigation partner at the global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright, Ms. Benford handled a variety of disputes primarily involving chemical manufacturers, pipeline companies and oil and gas companies. She also has a wealth of experience in multiparty cases across industries and considerable expertise in eminent domain disputes.

"We are extremely pleased to have Alaina join us," said Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne co-founder Kevin Jordan. "Given her trial skills and experience, she's a natural fit with our firm."

Ms. Benford is a graduate of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) National Trial Academy. She earned her law degree from Thurgood Marshall School of Law where she was Law Review Editor-in-Chief and holds a BBA degree from Texas Southern University.

"I am very excited to join Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne and its team of seasoned litigators. The firm will provide more courtroom opportunities to advocate for clients," Ms. Benford said.

Among her accolades, Ms. Benford was recognized among Houston's 50 Most Influential Women of 2015 by Houston Woman Magazine and was named to the Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Law in Houston by the National Diversity Council in 2017. She earned a 2016 Global Inclusion Award at Norton Rose Fulbright for her commitment to diversity at the firm.

Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne PLLC is a Houston-based civil trial law firm whose lawyers have a proven courtroom track record in high-stakes litigation nationwide. They represent clients as both plaintiffs and defendants in commercial disputes, construction matters, products liability, toxic torts, trade secret, and catastrophic personal injury claims. Flexibility in fee structuring is a hallmark of the way the firm does business. To learn more, visit the website at https://www.jlcfirm.com/.

