Experienced Trial Lawyer Joins Latham & Watkins in Texas

Carson Young brings significant experience in complex commercial disputes and high-stakes litigation matters.

HOUSTON, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Carson Young has joined the firm's Houston office as a partner in the Complex Commercial Litigation Practice. Young is a consummate trial lawyer and skilled litigator whose practice focuses on high-stakes disputes across industries, with particular depth in Texas-anchored matters that extend across jurisdictions.

Carson Young, Partner, Latham & Watkins LLP

"Carson is a terrific addition to our Houston office and the firm, and his arrival further accelerates the momentum we are building across the state," said Nick Dhesi, Managing Partner of Latham's Houston office. "He is a go-to trial lawyer for clients facing high-stakes commercial litigation, and his considerable experience further enhances the depth of our team in Texas and nationally. He has the kind of versatile, prominent practice that cuts across industries and disciplines and intersects naturally with our strengths in litigation, M&A, private equity, and capital solutions, and we are excited to welcome him to the team."

Young is well known for his broad experience handling complex litigation involving contractual, intellectual property, insurance recovery, antitrust, and securities issues, and he has briefed and argued cases in state and federal courts nationwide. His experience spans mass tort defense, multidistrict litigation, trade secret misappropriation, contract and fraud litigation, and shareholder activism defense, and he has secured dismissals, dispositive rulings, and favorable outcomes in high-stakes cases across industries.

Taj Clayton, Chair of Latham's Litigation & Trial Department in Texas, added: "Carson is a standout courtroom advocate with the kind of trial-tested experience and drive that set him apart, and I'm personally looking forward to working with him once again. He joins a formidable practice at Latham, and his arrival strengthens our plans for growth in Texas and across the US."

"Carson's wide-ranging commercial litigation experience, combined with his roots in Texas, aligns well with the needs of our clients," said Steve Feldman, Global Chair of Latham's Complex Commercial Litigation Practice. "Not only is his track record stellar, but his deep connections to the Texas business community further enhance the value he brings to our clients and our practice. We see enormous opportunity to grow our practice, and Texas is absolutely core to our growth strategy and to executing on our long‑term vision."

"I'm thrilled to join Latham's fully integrated litigation practice and contribute to the firm's success in Texas," said Young. "The caliber of Latham's practice is second to none, and when combined with the firm's ambition and interdisciplinary approach to managing complex disputes, it makes Latham the ideal place to grow my practice and serve clients in their toughest matters. I'm also excited to rejoin Taj, who is a prodigious talent and a phenomenal partner and leader."

Young is the third partner to join Latham's leading Complex Commercial Litigation Practice in Texas this year, following the arrivals of preeminent trial lawyers Taj Clayton and Scott Thomas.

Young joins Latham from Kirkland & Ellis LLP. He received his JD from the University of Texas at Austin School of Law and his BBA from the University of Texas at Austin.

About Latham & Watkins (lw.com)

Latham & Watkins is a leading global law firm that brings together exceptional legal talent in financial centers around the world to advise on complex transactions, litigation, and regulatory matters. The firm's deep market and product knowledge, industry experience, vast scale, and commitment to innovation and excellence help clients navigate their most critical challenges and achieve their goals.

Notes to Editors

1 Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan. Latham & Watkins operates in Israel through a limited liability company, in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office, and in Saudi Arabia through a limited liability company.

CONTACTS

Nick Dhesi, Houston, Office Managing Partner, +1.713.546.7409

Taj Clayton, Chair, Litigation & Trial Department in Texas, +1.713.546.7939

Steve Feldman, Global Chair, Complex Commercial Litigation Practice, +1.212.906.1821

SOURCE Latham & Watkins LLP