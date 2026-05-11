Latham & Watkins Adds Prominent Real Estate Partner in New York, Marking Continued Expansion of Top-Tier Practice

Marco Caffuzzi brings nearly three decades of experience advising on high-profile, complex real estate transactions across domestic and cross-border markets.

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Marco Caffuzzi has joined the firm's New York office as a partner in the Real Estate Practice. Caffuzzi has extensive experience advising clients on the full range of real estate transactions, including sophisticated financings, restructurings, joint ventures, acquisitions and dispositions, and large scale development and infrastructure projects.

Marco Caffuzzi, Partner, Latham & Watkins

"Marco is one of the most respected and talented real estate lawyers in New York, with deep, longstanding relationships across the industry and a proven track record guiding many of the most significant real estate transactions," said Marc Jaffe, Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins' New York office. "We are thrilled to welcome him to the firm as we continue to build the preeminent real estate practice in New York and around the world."

Caffuzzi represents commercial banks, institutional lenders, foreign investors, private capital providers, sponsors, family offices, corporate clients, and public sector entities in a broad range of complex real estate matters. He regularly advises clients in connection with financing transactions on both the lender and borrower sides, loan workouts and restructurings, as well as the purchases and sales of existing mortgage and mezzanine loans. His practice centers on bespoke, highly structured transactions that require close coordination across corporate, finance, and restructuring disciplines.

Douglas Heitner, Global Chair of Latham & Watkins' Real Estate Practice, said: "Marco is an accomplished real estate leader and tremendous addition to our expanding team, further solidifying our position as the premier real estate firm. He regularly advises on transactions with significant structural complexity, time pressure, and execution risk — the kind of high-stakes matters where clients need seasoned judgment and the ability to navigate intertwined business, financing, and legal considerations. His significant lender- and sponsor-side experience coupled with his expertise in large scale public-private development projects complements and strengthens our platform. Personally, having been his associate 15 years ago, I am especially thrilled to welcome him as my partner."

"I am delighted to join Latham's exceptional team and share the firm's vision and growth ambitions," said Caffuzzi. "As real estate transactions grow in complexity, the depth, breadth, and connectivity of Latham's market-leading global practices make the firm perfectly suited to serve clients' needs. This, coupled with the firm's collaborative culture, made the opportunity to join Latham especially compelling. I look forward to contributing to the firm's continued growth and success."

Caffuzzi joins Latham from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP. He received his JD from New York Law School and BA from New York University.

About Latham & Watkins (lw.com)

Latham & Watkins is a leading global law firm that brings together exceptional legal talent in financial centers around the world to advise on complex transactions, litigation, and regulatory matters. The firm's deep market and product knowledge, industry experience, vast scale, and commitment to innovation and excellence help clients navigate their most critical challenges and achieve their goals.

Notes to Editors

Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan. Latham & Watkins operates in Israel through a limited liability company, in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office, and in Saudi Arabia through a limited liability company.

Contacts

Marc Jaffe, New York Office Managing Partner, + 1.212.906.1281

Doug Heitner, Global Chair, Real Estate Practice, +1.212.906.1270

SOURCE Latham & Watkins LLP