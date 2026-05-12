Prominent International White Collar Lawyer Joins Latham & Watkins in Chicago

Former federal prosecutor Ryan Rohlfsen brings deep experience in global investigations, compliance, and crisis management

CHICAGO, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Ryan Rohlfsen has joined the firm's Chicago office as a partner in the White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice and member of the Litigation & Trial Department. Rohlfsen advises multinational companies, boards, and senior executives in high-stakes government-facing civil and criminal white collar matters, internal investigations, litigation, and related crisis management. He has represented clients in matters on six continents and in all major global markets.

Ryan Rohlfsen, Partner, Latham & Watkins LLP

"We are thrilled to welcome Ryan to Latham," said Mary Rose Alexander, Managing Partner of the Chicago office. "Ryan is a highly regarded international white collar lawyer with extensive experience helping clients manage risk, navigate enforcement challenges, and respond to sensitive matters. He will be an important resource for clients in the United States and around the world."

Rohlfsen has particular experience advising clients on international and domestic corruption matters, securities and accounting fraud, healthcare fraud, money laundering, sanctions and export controls, data privacy, and state consumer protection matters. He routinely guides public and private companies through complex and fast moving government-facing investigations, and has secured numerous declinations. Beyond advising companies and individuals in crisis, Rohlfsen also counsels global companies on building and strengthening sophisticated compliance programs.

His experience includes serving as a federal prosecutor in the US Department of Justice's Criminal Fraud Section in Washington, D.C. and Chicago. At DOJ, Rohlfsen led complex securities fraud, healthcare fraud, and domestic corruption matters, and served in the Department's specialized unit responsible exclusively for corporate criminal enforcement of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA).

"With over two decades of experience around the world, including as a former senior US federal prosecutor and trial lawyer, Ryan brings exceptional credentials and deep investigations, compliance, and government enforcement defense expertise to Latham," said Terra Reynolds, Global Vice Chair of Latham's White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice and Healthcare & Life Sciences Industry Group.

"Ryan's judgment, litigation experience, and deep understanding of complex cross-border investigations and corporate fraud make him a strong addition to the firm," said Sean Berkowitz, a member of Latham's Executive Committee. "He has the kind of practical perspective clients value when the stakes are high, and we are excited to welcome him to the team."

"I'm delighted to join Latham and work alongside a team that is widely regarded for its exceptional depth and global reach," said Rohlfsen. "The firm's scale and seamless integration across offices and practices uniquely positions us to help clients manage risks in an evolving global regulatory environment, and I look forward to working closely with colleagues across the firm to support clients navigating their most significant enforcement challenges."

Rohlfsen joins Latham from Ropes & Gray LLP. Before DOJ, Rohlfsen was in private practice at another major law firm in Chicago and London. He received his JD from Drake University Law School and his BA from Drake University.

About Latham & Watkins (lw.com)

Latham & Watkins is a leading global law firm that brings together exceptional legal talent in financial centers around the world to advise on complex transactions, litigation, and regulatory matters. The firm's deep market and product knowledge, industry experience, vast scale, and commitment to innovation and excellence help clients navigate their most critical challenges and achieve their goals.

Notes to Editors

1 Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan. Latham & Watkins operates in Israel through a limited liability company, in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office, and in Saudi Arabia through a limited liability company.

CONTACTS

Mary Rose Alexander, Managing Partner, Chicago office, +1.312.876.7672

Terra Reynolds, Global Vice Chair, White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice and Healthcare & Life Sciences Industry Group, +1.312.876.7640

Sean Berkowitz, Member, Executive Committee, +1.312.777.7016

SOURCE Latham & Watkins LLP