Experis Named IT Talent and Solutions Leader by Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, Experis®, a global leader in IT workforce solutions and part of the ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) family of brands, has been named a Leader in Everest Group's U.S. IT Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024.

The report recognizes Experis for its ability to source talent for both traditional and next-generation technologies across key industries such as manufacturing, BFSI, wholesale and retail trade, information, healthcare and professional, scientific and technical services.

Additionally, the report highlights the "significant investments" in IT-managed services, such as:

Specialized practice areas, including business transformation, enterprise applications, cloud and infrastructure and digital workspace

Robust technology partnership ecosystem featuring collaborations with AWS, Microsoft, IBM, RedHat, ClearDATA and Arrow.

"Our strong partnerships with leading technology providers like AWS, Microsoft and IBM are crucial to our ability to help clients modernize their applications, prepare data for AI integration, and develop custom solutions," said Kye Mitchell, Senior Vice President, Experis Services. "The recognition as a Leader by Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment underscores our commitment to empowering our customers to succeed in an ever-evolving digital landscape."

"Experis has continued to showcase strong investments toward strengthening its IT contingent staffing and IT services capabilities," said Priyanka Mitra, Vice President, Everest Group, "Helping it retain its positioning as a Leader on our U.S. IT Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment. With its focus on critical in-demand skills, its efforts to fortify its talent development offerings in the data and AI space, and its focus on enhancing its managed services solutions, it has further reinforced its overall portfolio of offerings. Its comprehensive suite of L&D offerings and strong vision for managed services offerings, complete with a dedicated industry focus, has helped it drive differentiation in the market."

The assessment also details Experis's investments in candidate upskilling/reskilling and redeployment initiatives:

Consultant Experience Manager, Experis Academy, and webinars

Placement partnerships with some of the largest tech companies in the world

Hire-train-deploy model to build client-specific talent pool

Apprenticeship programs

Multiple talent recognition programs

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment is an annual evaluation of contingent staffing providers' market success and delivery capability. This year's U.S. assessment reviews the ability of 30 companies to deliver services successfully through the dimensions of vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint. The companies are then segmented into Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants based on the Everest Group's comprehensive evaluation.

Experis is one of six companies in the Leader category.

