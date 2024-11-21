Expert Reveals How These Simple Tricks Could Revolutionize Your Fitness Routine

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans are increasingly looking for ways to get the most out of quick fitness routines. HIIT workouts that take 30 minutes or less to complete are seeing rising demand across social media, while search engines reflect that 'quick workout' searches see 200% more interest The writing's on the (digital) wall that fitness needs to take a time-sensitive approach – but how should the US start to build sustainable routines?

Cindy Lai and Angel Laketa Moore sit opposite each other, recording a podcast under the TENA logo.

TikTok influencer and personal trainer Cindy Lai sat down with viral comedienne Angel Laketa Moore as part of TENA's recent podcast Can't Keep It In to reveal how fitness routines can work smarter, not harder.

Prioritize Breathing

'The number one thing that I think is neglected, especially during exercise, is breathing,' reveals Cindy. 'If you don't breathe properly, deep diaphragmatic breathing, that will put more stress on the bladder. And if you're doing an exercise, that will make it even worse. I find that most of my clients don't breathe properly. Your body likes to absorb stress, but you can release that stress by just breathing through your movements, which can improve everything from mental strain to incontinence during exercise.'

Inhale through the nose until the belly rises, showing the diaphragm is engaged. Then breathe out the mouth for twice as long as the breath in, until the breath is fully expelled.

Involve the Pelvic Floor

The pelvic floor is often overlooked but, whether you're a man or a woman, it's key to trimming your waistline.

'Combine basic core exercises with glute bridges, bird dogs, dead birds and any other exercises where you can involve the pelvic floor. The core is part of the pelvic floor,' says Cindy.

Lower the Impact

While HIIT is an increasingly popular workout form, Cindy says workouts don't have to be high impact to be effective.

'You can cycle, row, use stair machines…even the actual stairs improve strength. You can actually even walk on a treadmill on a high incline. Those are all low impact where you can get a good sweat on.'

Count Kegels In

No longer the preserve of new Moms, Cindy wants everyone to get on board with Kegels to strengthen the pelvic floor.

'Contract and hold your muscles as if you're holding in pee,' advises Cindy. 'Hold that contraction for a few seconds, rest for a few seconds and try to repeat again. Start off holding for anywhere from 3-5 seconds if you're not used to it, and then relax because it's something you'll need to train your body to do.'

For more insights from Cindy on fitness at any age or life stage, you can listen to the full podcast episode on TENA's website.

