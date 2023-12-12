Expert Travel Tips Ahead of a Busy Holiday Season

News provided by

Squaremouth

12 Dec, 2023, 15:00 ET

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With one of the year's busiest travel periods on the horizon, airlines, airports, and passengers are bracing themselves for a hectic holiday season. 

Historically, holiday travel has been synonymous with delays and cancellations. With more of the same expected over the next few weeks, Squaremouth, the nation's leading travel insurance marketplace, shares their top tips for travelers flying over the next few weeks. 

Plan For Delays

Delays are an all too familiar aspect of travel nowadays. Roughly 25% of all paid travel insurance claims in 2023 have been related to delays and missed connections. If last year's festive season taught us anything, that number could rise dramatically during the holidays. 

Travelers with trips this holiday season should protect themselves with Travel Delay coverage. To find the best Travel Delay coverage, search for a policy that kicks in after a 3-hour delay and covers any delay of a common carrier. 

Arrive Early

This holiday travel season is expected to be the busiest ever. Travelers across the country can expect big crowds, long lines, and high stress in the upcoming weeks. Even travelers who have Travel Delay coverage need to plan ahead. 

While most plans cover travel delays, this generally only applies to flight-related delays. Travelers who miss a flight due to traffic on their way to the airport, long TSA lines, or late check-in will not have coverage through their travel insurance.

Protect Your Luggage

Many travelers who are taking trips this holiday season will be packing more than just clothes and toiletries. If you're planning on taking gifts with you in a checked bag, make sure your luggage is secure and protected. Travelers should consider purchasing trip protection that covers personal belongings in the event they are lost, delayed, or damaged during transit. 

Stay Organized

When traveling, especially during times when disruptions are more likely to occur, be sure to keep your documents in order. If you need to file a claim for reimbursement - whether it's through travel insurance, your credit card, or your airline - you will need to provide proof of loss. 

Squaremouth recommends keeping the following documents handy ahead of your holiday trip to help you recoup any losses: 

  • Travel itinerary
  • All receipts for flights, accommodations, and luggage items
  • Flight information and updates/communication from the airline
  • Travel insurance provider details and Emergency Assistance contact information

Squaremouth's Travel Insurance Claims Center explains more about what travelers can claim through travel insurance, and what to expect throughout the claims process.

Notes to editors

Available Topic Expert: James Clark, is available for comment and interview. [email protected]

About Squaremouth: Squaremouth.com has insured over 3 million travelers. Using Squaremouth's intuitive quoting and comparison engine, award-winning support team, and verified customer reviews, travelers can save time and money to find the best travel insurance policy for their trip.

SOURCE Squaremouth

Also from this source

2024 Travel Outlook: Squaremouth Predicts the 4 Biggest Travel Trends to Expect Next Year

This year has been a challenging one for travelers, featuring passport delays, pilot strikes, natural disasters, and other uncommon disruptions....

The Rise of Blended Travel: The Fine Line Between Work & Play

Remote work has allowed employees to work from anywhere - even while traveling - and many travelers are taking full advantage with blended trips....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Travel

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.