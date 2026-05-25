Expert.ai and Fincons Group Join Forces to Bring Neuro-Symbolic AI to Data-Driven Businesses

The expanded partnership combines domain expertise, AI excellence and deep experience in architectures and systems integration to bring neuro-symbolic AI into core business processes.

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert.ai, a leading provider of enterprise AI solutions for business value creation, and Fincons Group, a multinational IT business consulting and system integration firm with more than 40 years of experience supporting leading organizations across Financial Services and Insurance, Media, Energy & Utilities, Transportation, Manufacturing and Public Administration, are strengthening their partnership to bring neuro-symbolic AI to the enterprise market, enabling higher levels of intelligence and operational efficiency.

The partnership combines Expert.ai's distinctive neuro-symbolic AI approach, integrating neural models, explicit knowledge and symbolic reasoning, with Fincons' in-depth expertise in designing and integrating complex technological solutions. Together, the companies help organizations adopt AI within the IT architectures and mission-critical processes typical of large organizations.

Today, more companies are entering a phase of operational validation of innovative approaches, such as the adoption of multi-agent architectures, which aim to automate and orchestrate complex processes across the entire value chain. In these architectures, multiple AI agents collaborate autonomously within a shared context to solve complex problems that require a specialized and collaborative process.

Early implementations have shown that the greatest challenge is no longer purely technological, but one of governance, knowledge management and corporate responsibility. Uncertainty around data meaning, decision-making rules and the operational boundaries of AI agents can undermine scalability and trust, limiting large-scale adoption, especially in highly regulated sectors such as banking, insurance or energy and utilities. By leveraging and organizing structured knowledge through neuro-symbolic AI, organizations can maintain full control over multi-agent architectures.

Neuro-symbolic AI combines neural network-based learning and deep learning technologies with symbolic systems that apply logical reasoning, domain expertise and transparent decision making. The result is efficient, transparent solutions that deliver explainable results, free from hallucinations or errors, and enabling more efficient and accurate governance, an essential requirement for organizations operating in highly regulated environments.

Giuliano Altamura, Chief Business Officer, Fincons Group, commented: "This partnership comes at a pivotal moment in the evolution of AI solutions, as multi-agent architectures move from experimentation into core business processes. Governance, responsibility and knowledge management are becoming the real differentiators for scalable and sustainable adoption. It's not just about making AI more powerful, but about making it reliable enough for highly regulated and high impact contexts."

"It is becoming increasingly clear that developing agent-based architectures requires solutions that not only harness the power of the most advanced AI models, but also integrate knowledge, rules and operational responsibilities in a way that is explicit, manageable and scalable," said Andrea Ricotti, SVP Channel Development EMEA at Expert.ai. "In this context, Expert.ai's neuro-symbolic approach—combining generative AI capabilities with semantic understanding—together with Fincons' deep expertise in integrating AI into enterprise systems and processes, creates the ideal foundation for designing agent-based architectures that are reliable, controllable and built to scale."

About Fincons

Fincons Group is an international IT consultancy company that for over 40 years has been accompanying businesses in seizing the opportunities offered by digital change, offering cutting-edge solutions and technologies that anticipate the future. Fincons offers consultancy on IT strategies in various fields, as well as system integration services for international products, proprietary solutions and IT services in Smart-Shore to companies in the Energy & Utilities, Financial Services and Insurance, International Institutions, Manufacturing, Media, Public Administration and Transportation sectors. The Group today has 2500 professionals and various offices in Italy, Switzerland, UK, Germany, France, Belgium, United States and India.

For more information, visit www.finconsgroup.com

About Expert.ai

Expert.ai Expert.ai is a company specializing in the implementation of enterprise artificial intelligence solutions to create business value, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market (EXAI:IM) and operating in Europe and North America. Through EidenAI Suite, Expert.ai supports companies and public administrations in their AI adoption journeys by offering a suite of ready-to-use solutions tailored for vertical markets. With 30 years of pioneering experience in innovation and technological excellence, Expert.ai has successfully implemented hundreds of projects, integrating the best technologies available on the market with its proprietary solutions. Its Hybrid AI approach (a neuro-symbolic AI based on natural language understanding and knowledge graphs, and machine learning/deep learning techniques - large language models, generative AI and agentic AI) is grounded in a vision of responsible, transparent and sustainable AI designed to serve people, address key challenges and achieve meaningful goals. Among Expert.ai's customers, who are served directly and through partners, are AXA XL, Zurich Insurance Group, Generali, Sanofi, The Associated Press, Bloomberg INDG, Dow Jones, S&P Commodity Insights and other leading organizations. Dario Pardi, who brings decades of experience at major multinational companies in the ICT sector, is Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and a key shareholder of Expert.ai.

For more information, visit www.expert.ai

SOURCE expert.ai