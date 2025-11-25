Expert.ai Presents EIX-Customer Screening for Intelligent Adverse News Monitoring in the Financial Sector

New solution builds on deep expertise with leading banks and financial institutions to strengthen anti-money laundering and compliance efforts

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert.ai, a leading provider of enterprise AI solutions for business value creation, today released its enhanced solution for helping banks and financial institutions continuously monitor and analyze media coverage related to potential criminal activity or investigations involving customers. Available through the EidenAI Suite, Expert.ai's ecosystem of AI tools and solutions designed for industry, EIX-Customer Screening leverages advanced technologies to reinforce anti-money laundering (AML) programs and help organizations adopt a more proactive Know Your Customer (KYC) approach.

With financial crime on the rise and regulatory requirements becoming increasingly stringent, EIX-Customer Screening automates the monitoring and analysis of news related to customers and counterparties—in real time and on a global scale. The solution significantly reduces false positives, streamlines oversight activities and improves operational efficiency.

Powered by a Hybrid AI approach that combines cutting-edge capabilities, EIX-Customer Screening processes large volumes of multilingual news and unstructured data to help teams quickly detect critical events and adverse media, such as criminal activity, investigations or legal proceedings while drastically reducing false positives. The solution also supports sanctions screening and identification of politically exposed persons (PEPs), enhancing compliance and due diligence workflows for better accuracy and security.

"With EIX-Customer Screening, we are expanding our offering for banking and financial services organizations and strengthening our position in AI-driven adverse media detection and analysis," said Andrea Ricotti, SVP Sales Director Northern Europe and Channel Development EMEA at Expert.ai. "Powerful, ready to use and easy to integrate, EIX-Customer Screening delivers tangible value by supporting compliance professionals, freeing operational resources, speeding AML processes and helping reduce reputational and regulatory risk."

End-to-End KYC Automation for Faster, More Accurate Decisions

EIX-Customer Screening sets a new standard for AML and KYC programs. Built on Expert.ai's extensive technological expertise, deep domain knowledge and years of experience serving leading banking and financial organizations, the solution offers enhanced support for analysts by enabling:

Continuous monitoring and analysis of global information flows (news, corporate records, regulatory lists, etc.) to deliver a complete, 360° view of customer risk

Intelligent detection and classification across 60+ crime categories

Extraction of contextual data (e.g., age, role, location of individuals involved)

Customizable relevance and risk scoring with up to 90% reduction in false positives, enabling teams to focus on true risks and accelerate AML investigations and customer onboarding

Screening against major global sanctions lists (UN, EU, OFAC, etc.)

PEP Checks and automatic generation of reports, alerts and summaries for AML/KYC teams

EIX-Customer Screening supports both large institutions and small organizations, making it easy to scale monitoring across the entire customer portfolio or targeted segments. The solution is available today and integrates seamlessly with leading compliance platforms.

Download the EIX-Customer Screening solution brief for more information: EIX-Customer Screening | expert.ai

About Expert.ai

Expert.ai is a company specializing in the implementation of enterprise artificial intelligence solutions to create business value, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market (EXAI:IM) and operating in Europe and North America. Through EidenAI Suite, Expert.ai supports companies and public administrations in their AI adoption journeys by offering a suite of ready-to-use solutions tailored for vertical markets. With 30 years of pioneering experience in innovation and technological excellence, Expert.ai has successfully implemented hundreds of projects, integrating the best technologies available on the market with its proprietary solutions. Its Hybrid AI approach (a neuro-symbolic AI based on natural language understanding and knowledge graphs, and machine learning/deep learning techniques - large language models, generative AI and agentic AI) is grounded in a vision of responsible, transparent and sustainable AI designed to serve people, address key challenges and achieve meaningful goals. Among Expert.ai's customers, who are served directly and through partners, are AXA XL, Zurich Insurance Group, Generali, Sanofi, The Associated Press, Bloomberg INDG, Dow Jones, S&P Commodity Insights and other leading organizations. Dario Pardi, who brings decades of experience at major multinational companies in the ICT sector, is Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and a key shareholder of Expert.ai.

For more information, visit https://www.expert.ai

