Expert.ai Named to the RegTech100 for 2026

EIX-Regulation solution strengthens the company's leadership in helping banks and financial institutions stay ahead of regulatory change.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert.ai, a leading provider of enterprise AI solutions for business value creation, today announced its inclusion in the RegTech100 for the second consecutive year. Developed with the support of analysts and financial experts who evaluated more than 1,000 providers, the annual list recognizes the world's 100 most innovative companies transforming how financial institutions navigate regulatory obligations, strengthen oversight and improve reporting accuracy and efficiency.

Mariyan Dimitrov, Director of Research at RegTech Analyst, commented: "This year's RegTech100 highlights the standout players in areas such as communications monitoring, onboarding, risk and controls, and financial crime prevention. These firms are pushing innovation forward—integrating advanced AI capabilities to help institutions anticipate regulatory changes, enhance customer journeys and drive operational efficiency."

Regulatory activity across Europe is accelerating rapidly, with major changes ahead, including the introduction of the centralized European model for Anti-Financial Crime and updated rules for consumer credit agreements (CCDII). This dynamic scenario is also reflected in a marked rise in regulatory sanctions, underscoring how maintaining compliance has become a critical challenge for banks and financial institutions as supervisory expectations grow more stringent.

Part of the Expert.ai EidenAI Suite, EIX-Regulation applies advanced AI to help banking and financial services organizations continuously monitor evolving legislation and regulatory updates. By automating the monitoring, analysis and extraction of relevant information, the solution reduces sanction-related risks and alleviates the heavy operational burden of manual regulatory tracking and change-management activities. It also helps teams keep pace with fast-moving regulatory developments, accelerate identification of required compliance actions and mitigate potential reputational risk.

"We're proud to once again be recognized among the 100 most innovative RegTech companies," said Andrea Ricotti, SVP Sales Director Northern Europe and Channel Development EMEA at Expert.ai. "With EIX-Regulation, we leverage the best of AI to streamline and accelerate regulatory tracking and change management, identifying updates, mapping their impact across internal policies and processes and generating insights on required adaptations or corrective actions. This enables organizations to orchestrate change more effectively and anticipate regulatory impacts with greater analytical and predictive precision."

Expert.ai has further enhanced EIX-Regulation to better support the priorities of banks, insurers and financial institutions. The product roadmap includes new capabilities designed to strengthen and simplify the work of compliance teams, supporting their work rather than replacing it. In a highly regulated environment, effective AI must remain explainable, traceable and controllable. This is where Expert.ai's hybrid technology model best delivers its full value and potential.

Expert.ai is a company specializing in the implementation of enterprise artificial intelligence solutions to create business value, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market (EXAI:IM) and operating in Europe and North America. Through EidenAI Suite, Expert.ai supports companies and public administrations in their AI adoption journeys by offering a suite of ready-to-use solutions tailored for vertical markets. With 30 years of pioneering experience in innovation and technological excellence, Expert.ai has successfully implemented hundreds of projects, integrating the best technologies available on the market with its proprietary solutions. Its Hybrid AI approach (a neuro-symbolic AI based on natural language understanding and knowledge graphs, and machine learning/deep learning techniques - large language models, generative AI and agentic AI) is grounded in a vision of responsible, transparent and sustainable AI designed to serve people, address key challenges and achieve meaningful goals. Among Expert.ai's customers, who are served directly and through partners, are AXA XL, Zurich Insurance Group, Generali, Sanofi, The Associated Press, Bloomberg INDG, Dow Jones, S&P Commodity Insights and other leading organizations. Dario Pardi, who brings decades of experience at major multinational companies in the ICT sector, is Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and a key shareholder of Expert.ai.

