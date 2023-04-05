Expert.ai and Reveal Group Partner to Create NLP Bots for Intelligent Automation by Combining Robotic Process Automation with Natural Language Understanding

Offering enterprises streamlined workflows along with the comprehension of natural language understanding (NLU) to expand the impact of intelligent automation and unlock new value, opportunities and growth via smart robots.

BOSTON and NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert.ai and Reveal Group today announced a partnership to help organizations extend the value in intelligent automation programs with natural language processing and understanding (NLP/NLU). Robotic process automation (RPA) makes organizations more profitable and responsive, streamlining enterprise workflows and enhancing employee engagement and productivity by removing mundane tasks from their workdays. By adding NLP/NLU to RPA, enterprises now have the ability to increase the flexibility and scalability of automation, expanding deployment to more complex use cases and business processes by making sense of unstructured language data.

Valuable information contained in emails, customer messages and chat, claims, contracts, and any other documents is often a source of untapped potential as companies struggle to transform this unstructured data into the kind of actionable, structured data that is easily manageable by bots. 80%-90% of enterprise data is unstructured; it's critical for organizations to be able to understand, analyze and use it to enable a real intelligent automation across the entirety of an enterprise data assets. AI-based NLP capabilities of the expert.ai hybrid natural language Platform provide accuracy, contextual understanding and flexibility to accelerate and improve organizations' data automation strategies. data automation strategies.

"Most RPA programs have parked opportunities due to unstructured text. Expert.ai unlocks this free text without the limitations of infrastructure, training data, and explainability, which have typically stalled enterprise NLP initiatives," said Josh Noble, Partner, Reveal Group. "By partnering with expert.ai, Reveal Group has proven that RPA, IDP, and NLP are better together."

"Thinking of unstructured data as a limiting factor in intelligent automation is finally over," said Luca Scagliarini, Chief Product Officer at expert.ai. "At expert.ai, we are committed to helping our customers unlock the value of all their enterprise data. By joining forces with Reveal Group, we can expand the potential of RPA creating 'NLP Bots' by analyzing any kind of document, from claims and contracts to emails and chats, and deliver intelligent automation at scale to help customers accelerate their business impact and gain a competitive advantage."

The expert.ai hybrid AI platform complements the Reveal Group's expertise in intelligent automation services. The two companies, with their combined strengths, can support organizations in making RPA bots more effective to immediately solve pain points dealing with routine tasks and activities, and by enabling the intelligent automation of more complex and strategic language-intensive processes. With expert.ai, NLP outputs, including intent, automatic categorization, emotional and behavioral traits identification, entity extraction and sentiment analysis, can be deployed and easily delivered by Reveal Group to automate multiple use cases, from common cross-industry use cases (email triage in customer services, data analysis, comparison and extraction in legal departments) to more industry-oriented processes (claims management in insurance companies, loan origination and customer onboarding in banking and financial services.)

"NLP Bots - Taking Your RPA Journey to the Next Level with Language Understanding" Webinar on May 11, 2023 at 12 pm EST

Join experts from the Reveal Group and expert.ai as they demonstrate how NLP can be used to help teams reach their automation goals. Register here.

About Reveal Group

Reveal Group specializes in deploying and scaling intelligent process automation programs using its Blueprint for Scale™ methodology and Reveal RoboSuite® tools. It has achieved the highest levels of accreditation and customer satisfaction in the world. Since 2005 Reveal Group has been at the forefront of applying technology to transform processing, guaranteeing rapid and sustainable results. For more information, visit https://revealgroup.com/

About expert.ai

Expert.ai (EXAI:IM) is a leading company in AI-based natural language software. Organizations in insurance, banking and finance, publishing, media and defense all rely on expert.ai to turn language into data, analyze and understand complex documents, accelerate intelligent process automation and improve decision making. Expert.ai's purpose-built natural language platform pairs simple and powerful tools with a proven hybrid AI approach that combines symbolic and machine learning to solve real-world problems and enhance business operations at speed and scale. With offices in Europe and North America, expert.ai serves global businesses such as AXA XL, Zurich Insurance Group, Generali, The Associated Press, Bloomberg INDG, BNP Paribas, Rabobank, Gannett and EBSCO. For more information, visit https://www.expert.ai

