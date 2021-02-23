Expert.ai and The Associated Press Collaborate to Advance the Power of Facts with Natural Language Understanding

ROCKVILLE, Md. and NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert.ai today announced that it will provide The Associated Press (AP) with its industry-leading platform for natural language understanding and content classification.

As part of AP's global news distribution process, expert.ai's platform will automatically enrich news content with descriptive metadata to provide AP clients with enhanced search and discovery options, driving intuitive navigation and proactive recommendations.

"We are excited to work with expert.ai, whose state-of-the-art artificial intelligence offerings will make it easier for our members and customers around the world to find and access AP's expansive offering of text, photo and video content," said AP Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Gianluca D'Aniello.

By improving AP's content classification and concept extraction using expert.ai's ability to understand natural language and the meaning of words in context (Jaguar: the animal, the car or NFL Football team) AP clients will be able to zero in on the content they need, reducing time otherwise spent manually reviewing off-topic content and enabling automated publishing workflows. The combination of expert.ai flexible features with the customized AP taxonomy's rich knowledge graph will guarantee faster, pinpoint access to relevant topics and breaking news.

"We are incredibly excited to bring expert.ai's natural language (NL) platform to the Associated Press in support of its mission as the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business," said expert.ai Chief Executive Officer Walt Mayo. "The expert.ai platform will enhance search, discovery and delivery of AP's content to its clients world-wide with unrivaled accuracy, speed and scale. Our own commitment to offering the best in real language understanding technology aligns perfectly to the AP's 175-year commitment to deliver award-winning journalism and advance the power of facts."

About AP

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world's population sees AP journalism every day.

About expert.ai

Expert.ai is the premier artificial intelligence platform for language understanding. Its unique hybrid approach to NL combines symbolic human-like comprehension and machine learning to transform language-intensive processes into practical knowledge, providing the insight required to improve decision making throughout organizations. By offering a full range of on-premise, private and public cloud offerings, expert.ai augments business operations, accelerates and scales data science capabilities and simplifies AI adoption across a vast range of industries including Insurance, Banking & Finance, Publishing & Media, Defense & Intelligence, Life Science & Pharma, Oil Gas & Energy, and more. The expert.ai brand is owned by Expert System (EXSY:MIL), that has cemented itself at the forefront of natural language solutions, and serves global businesses such as AXA XL, Zurich Insurance Group, Generali, The Associated Press, Bloomberg INDG, BNP Paribas, Rabobank, Dow Jones, Gannett, and EBSCO.

