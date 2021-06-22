Expert.ai Announces General Availability of New Hybrid Natural Language Platform

BOSTON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an early access program launched in March, expert.ai today announced the general availability of its Platform for designing, developing, testing, deploying and monitoring scalable natural language solutions.

Easy to deploy and operate, the cloud-based expert.ai Platform helps organizations accelerate, augment and expand expertise for any job or process that involves language. By turning any text-based document into structured data, the platform supports knowledge discovery, process automation and decision making with the flexibility to design best-in-class language models for any use case.

Why a Full Platform for Natural Language?

Artificial intelligence is critical to accelerating time to value and establishing a competitive advantage. According to Gartner*, "Enterprises must shift from tactical to strategic use of Natural Language to ensure greater portability of language assets and models. To solve key business challenges and deliver natural-language-enabled enterprises, application leaders must see NL solutions as a collective, fundamental whole."

According to Forrester Research Principal Analyst Kjell Carlsson, PhD*, "The biggest recent advancements in AI have been in (deep) learning, which has opened up the world of unstructured data (vision, text, voice, logs, etc.) for analysis at scale, but what we really want is both learning and knowledge. Learning enables us to update and acquire new knowledge, and knowledge makes learning more efficient, governable, and valuable. What makes these new deep learning-infused semantic methods exciting is their potential to deliver both, dramatically expanding not just NLP, but all machine learning use-cases."

Hybrid AI: The expert.ai Platform Advantage

The expert.ai Platform uses an exclusive hybrid AI approach honed from hundreds of real-world implementations. Comprehensive and easy to use, it combines symbolic AI and machine learning techniques to ensure the best possible accuracy for each individual use case with transparency of explainable AI.

"Language powers business so unlocking the value of data embedded in your day-to-day language is critical to success. With the launch of our platform, we enable, for the first time, the combination of different AI techniques to design and deploy practical applications," said Luca Scagliarini, expert.ai CPO. "This revolutionary capability, together with the commitment to offer a simple user experience, open architecture, and the support of the full NLP workflow, will drive greater adoption and measurable benefits to any enterprise."

