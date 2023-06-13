Expert.ai Expands Partnership with SS&C Blue Prism to Drive Enterprise Adoption of Natural Language-based Intelligent Automation

News provided by

expert.ai

13 Jun, 2023, 08:30 ET

BOSTON, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert.ai (EXAI: IM), the industry leader in providing AI-powered language solutions to enterprises, today announced the integration of its hybrid AI platform with SS&C Blue Prism's (Nasdaq: SSNC) intelligent automation platform.

As an approved partner within SS&C Blue Prism's Technology Alliance Program—a large ecosystem of ready-to-integrate solutions and technologies accelerating digital transformation—expert.ai provides state-of-the-art approaches in natural language understanding and processing (NLU/NLP), machine learning and the latest large language models (LLMs) like GPT. With these combined technologies, organizations can expand their intelligent automation capabilities, delivering new solutions to support their strategic business goals.

Processing unstructured language data for automation creates new potential for leveraging RPA in the enterprise. According to Forrester, NLP benefits are almost immediate, and 70% of data and analytics decision-makers whose firms are adopting AI say they expect to use natural language technologies.

The ability to accurately perform linguistic tasks at scale has become a core component of achieving long-term transformational value with intelligent automation. NL-powered bots help enterprises automate business processes based on large volumes of unstructured data—text documents, emails, customer interactions, call notes, etc. — reducing errors, improving efficiency and increasing the scalability of operations. Through data accurately analyzed and processed by expert.ai and then automated on the SS&C Blue Prism platform, bots and low-code apps can extend to more complex processes with high accuracy and lower implementation costs.

"As the predecessor and natural extension of generative AI, natural language processing has a major role to play in the digital transformation of our clients," said Jon Day, V.P., Technology Alliance Program and Cloud Alliances, SS&C Blue Prism. "Our latest integration with expert.ai will enhance our customers' ability to automatically analyze complex documents, understand market opportunities and accelerate intelligent process automation across the organization."

"The cutting-edge technologies behind SS&C Blue Prism and expert.ai have already borne significant results," said Jason Hochman, SVP NA Sales & Client Success at expert.ai. "Together, we are pleased to strengthen our solid value proposition to create new opportunities and value in the intelligent automation market, offering rapid and tangible ROI with market-proven transformative capabilities."

About SS&C Technologies
SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

About expert.ai
Expert.ai (EXAI:IM) is a leading company in AI-based natural language software. Organizations in insurance, banking and finance, publishing, media and defense all rely on expert.ai to turn language into data, analyze and understand complex documents, accelerate intelligent process automation and improve decision making. Expert.ai's purpose-built natural language platform pairs simple and powerful tools with a proven hybrid AI approach that combines symbolic and machine learning to solve real-world problems and enhance business operations at speed and scale. With offices in Europe and North America, expert.ai serves global businesses such as AXA XL, Zurich Insurance Group, Generali, The Associated Press, Bloomberg INDG, BNP Paribas, Rabobank, Gannett and EBSCO. For more information, visit https://www.expert.ai

SOURCE expert.ai

