Expert.ai Expands Upon Cloud Offering

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert.ai will be presenting an enhanced release of its cloud-based Natural Language API today at API World, the world's largest conference and expo focused on organizing the new API economy and the newest breakthroughs in AI developer technologies.

The free expert.ai NL API enables users instant access to industry-leading expert.ai technology. With this capability, users can either extract rich and accurate information from a document using an API interface or add Natural Language Processing (NLP) functionality to other processes or tools.

The new expert.ai NL API features include:

Relation extraction to express the connection and accurately answer questions like: "who did what when?", and "what caused what to whom?"

Sentiment analysis considering the intrinsic positivity or negativity of the concepts expressed in text, based on the words used (polarity) and how relevant we judge them (intensity)

A new geographic taxonomy to identify and disambiguate countries and some other administrative divisions (e.g., San Jose, CA , USA vs. San Jose, Costa Rica )

In a technical workshop titled, "Making Your Enterprise Search Intelligent in 50 Minutes", Andrea Belli, Head of R&D, expert,ai, will provide attendees with an in-depth demo demonstrating each feature, showing just how powerful Natural Language Processing (NLP) can be.

"The quality and granularity of metadata extracted as well as the richness and the depth of data returned by the expert.ai NL API can significantly enhance user experience," said Andrea Belli, Head of R&D, expert,ai. "In our workshop, we'll integrate the NL API with a main enterprise search engine to practically demonstrate new ways to access information… in a matter of minutes, not months."

To learn more about expert.ai NL API, now available for free testing visit https://developer.expert.ai and sign up to start developing intelligent applications today.

