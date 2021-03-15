Expert.ai Launches a new Natural Language User Community at https://community.expert.ai

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert.ai today launched a new user Community designed to serve the AI natural language understanding (NLU) and natural language processing (NLP) software ecosystem using the expert.ai NL technology, products and API. By sharing thought leadership, best practices, training material, and much more, the Community is the ideal space for developers, data scientists, knowledge engineers, computational linguists, AI enthusiasts and experts to learn more about the powerful NL capabilities and smart from the start AI tools provided by expert.ai. Members can leverage the Community to gain new insights and knowledge, get advice from technical experts to overcome NL challenges and expand skills, interact with peers to ask support and share acquired expertise.

"Today we added another milestone, delivering on our commitment to enable the expert enterprise," said Luca Scagliarini, Chief Product Officer at expert.ai. "We built the Community to better serve NL enthusiasts who are interested in data science, text analytics and related disciplines, providing easy access to technical documentation, support and facilitating peer-to-peer discussions to address the complete life cycle of natural language challenges."

The Community, available at https://community.expert.ai, includes a robust portfolio of documents, tech resources, training materials and forums for users to directly interact with expert.ai AI experts and other Community members, including customers, partners and individuals. As the community grows, we will be adding virtual events to provide additional opportunities to learn about our solutions and engage with our technical experts.

To learn more or join the expert.ai Natural Language Community, visit https://community.expert.ai

About expert.ai

Expert.ai is the premier artificial intelligence platform for language understanding. Its unique hybrid approach to NL combines symbolic human-like comprehension and machine learning to transform language-intensive processes into practical knowledge, providing the insight required to improve decision making throughout organizations. By offering a full range of on-premise, private and public cloud offerings, expert.ai augments business operations, accelerates and scales data science capabilities and simplifies AI adoption across a vast range of industries including Insurance, Banking & Finance, Publishing & Media, Defense & Intelligence, Life Science & Pharma, Oil Gas & Energy, and more. The expert.ai brand is owned by Expert System (EXSY:MIL), that has cemented itself at the forefront of natural language solutions, and serves global businesses such as AXA XL, Zurich Insurance Group, Generali, The Associated Press, Bloomberg INDG, BNP Paribas, Rabobank, Dow Jones, Gannett, and EBSCO.

For more information visit www.expert.ai and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

