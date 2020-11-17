Expert.ai Launches New Tools for Building NLP Apps and Advances Edge AI

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert.ai will be launching two major products at KMWorld & Text Analytics Forum Connect 2020: expert.ai Studio, an intelliJ plug-in for simplifying natural language processing applications (NLP) development, and expert.ai Edge NL API for enabling seamless artificial intelligence (AI) deployment on premise or on a private cloud.

Expert.ai Studio leverages expert.ai natural language understanding (NLU) abilities to streamline the development of NLP applications. Users can take advantage of core AI features for categorization, extraction, and sentiment analysis to build language based custom applications. Thanks to the out-of the-box richness of the expert.ai knowledge graph, developers and data scientists can reduce development time and minimize training costs while gaining precise comprehension of their content so that it can be used more efficiently and at scale to support business operations. In addition, expert.ai Studio provides a user-friendly dashboard to support advanced testing through a rich set of metrics that provides input to reach the highest level of accuracy.

Expert.ai Edge NL API enables developers and data scientists to run NLP applications built with expert.ai Studio locally or on their private cloud as well as apply expert.ai capabilities to other information-intensive applications or integrate them in any pre-existing workflow, database or legacy product.

"As the benefits of being able to leverage the value of language and text content become evident, developers, data scientists and knowledge engineers are being tasked with building advanced NLP applications, but lack the practical AI technology and tools to turn their projects into reality," said Luca Scagliarini, expert.ai CPO. "By making our APIs available through an edge architecture and by providing a downloadable development environment such as expert.ai Studio, we enable them to easily test our unique NLU functionalities on their specific requirements and to build cutting-edge applications requiring the highest level of speed and security."

Expert.ai Studio and Edge API are free – and they are smart from the start with sample projects and software development kits (SDKs) that make it easy for developers to get started.

