Expert.ai Recognized As a Top 100 Regulatory Technology Innovator

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert.ai, the industry leader in providing AI-powered solutions to enterprises, has been named to the RegTech100, the list of the world's most innovative regulatory technology companies for 2025. Published annually by RegTech Analyst, part of the market research firm FinTech Global, the list showcases the biggest disruptors and market leaders helping financial institutions navigate the complexities of regulatory compliance and technological change. The 100 companies were selected from nearly 1,500 companies by a panel of analysts and industry experts.

In 2024, the stakes for compliance have never been higher. According to RegTech Analyst, global financial regulators issued 80 fines totaling $263.2 million in the first half of 2024 alone for non-compliance with AML regulations, including KYC sanctions, SARs and transaction monitoring violations. The RegTech industry is growing rapidly, with its market value expected to surge from $15.8 billion in 2024 to an estimated$85.92 billion by 2032, reflecting CAGR of 23.6%.

"As financial institutions get to grips with the challenges of staying compliant amid rapidly changing regulatory obligations, as well as the growing presence of AI, the importance of working with the right RegTech partner is becoming critical," said RegTech Analyst Director of Research Mariyan Dimitrov. "This year's RegTech100 list highlights the leading movers-and-shakers in areas such as communications surveillance, onboarding, risk management and financial crime prevention that are working at the frontline of innovation, seeking to integrate latest AI technologies into their offerings to help financial institutions stay ahead of regulatory updates, improve customer experience and bring operational efficiencies."

Expert.ai solutions help AML and counter-terrorist financing (CTF) experts detect anomalies, streamline onboarding and financial crime investigations, and stay ahead of evolving regulatory requirements. The combined use of different AI technologies enables financial institutions to streamline activities and processes associated with managing large volumes of internal and external information by analyzing and extracting valuable insights from news, agreements, email, customer inquiries, regulatory rules, bank reports and other documents. This approach enables human professionals to focus on the most critical cases, ensuring compliance amid growing regulatory scrutiny while optimizing client experience.

"Financial institutions have long since adopted automated procedures to streamline compliance activities and provide a better customer experience in the onboarding journey. However, many solutions are often inefficient and ineffective due to poor quality of analytics and data," said Umberto Pardi, Chief Commercial Officer at expert.ai. "Using a hybrid AI approach, financial data and information flows can be comprehensively and accurately monitored, improving accuracy and accelerating decision making to transform KYC processes and automate compliance-related workflows. We are proud that the RegTech review panel recognized the value of our solutions, rewarding the innovative scope that distinguishes our offerings for banks and financial institutions in a highly competitive market."

