Experts help area homeowners prepare HVAC systems for summer

Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians advise proactive steps, including preventive maintenance, to ensure efficient and reliable cooling during the hottest months of the year

TACOMA, Wash., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians, a top-rated home services company founded in 2013, share tips to help homeowners prepare their home cooling systems for summer and ensure their families stay safe and comfortable during the hottest months of the year.

"The summer season means more than great weather and family barbecues," said Zane Hood, sales manager for Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians. "It also means hot weather. In order for your HVAC system to perform at its best, now is a great time to check your filter and replace it, if necessary. A professional seasonal service inspection is also a great way to ensure that your system is in tip-top shape — and that you'll stay cool when summer heats up!"

Poorly maintained HVAC systems use more energy to cool a home and increase the chance of mechanical breakdown, which could result in costly and inconvenient emergency repair or replacement. With proactive intervention and professional maintenance, including an HVAC inspection and tune-up, homeowners can reduce energy costs by keeping their home cooling system operating efficiently and reduce the risk of breakdowns or equipment failure.

Hood and Harts recommend the following best practices for dependable HVAC performance:

Check the filter: The filter keeps particulates from getting into your fan motor, and by changing out the filters quarterly, you can help keep that motor clean. A new, clean filter helps lower your monthly bills and also extends the life of your equipment for long-term savings.

Install a programmable thermostat: A smart thermostat allows you to match your home's temperature to your family's schedule. With wireless connections, you can even adjust the temperature from your phone, wherever you are.

A smart thermostat allows you to match your home's temperature to your family's schedule. With wireless connections, you can even adjust the temperature from your phone, wherever you are. Turn on the fan : Ceiling and floor fans help cool air circulate so the cooling system doesn't have to work as hard, saving money and wear and tear.

: Ceiling and floor fans help cool air circulate so the cooling system doesn't have to work as hard, saving money and wear and tear. Close curtains and blinds : Sunlight means heat. Use window treatments to keep rooms with large windows cool while cutting energy costs.

: Sunlight means heat. Use window treatments to keep rooms with large windows cool while cutting energy costs. Schedule professional maintenance: A poorly maintained HVAC unit will be less efficient and cost more to run. Regular expert inspections and minor repairs ensure optimal performance, keeping your family cool and your energy costs down. And if it's time for replacement, a planned installation is easier on you and your family — and your bank account.

Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians provides critical plumbing services, top-notch electrical services, and outstanding heating and cooling services throughout the greater Tacoma and Seattle areas. For more information, call (253) 470-8766 or visit www.hartsservices.com.

About Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians

Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians was founded in Tacoma in 2013 by co-owners Richard Hart and Dan Hartsough. Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians offers residential plumbing solutions and has a 4.9/5 rating on Google. Guided by its motto, We Care More, the company is committed to incorporating a caring attitude into every aspect of the business. Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians earned the Silver Award for Electrical Service in the 2023 Best of the PNW. For more information, call (253) 470-8766 or visit www.hartsservices.com.

