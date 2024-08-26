Experts List Top U.S. Cities Bracing for Pest Surges This Fall

National Pest Management Association warns of increased vector pest activity from extreme, erratic weather patterns

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Pest Management Association (NPMA) has released its bi-annual Vector Sectors™ list, identifying U.S. cities most likely to face disease-carrying pest surges this fall. With weather patterns across the country ranging from extreme heat and drought to unprecedented rainfall, these conditions are likely to influence an increase in pest populations including ticks, mosquitoes, flies and cockroaches.

For the second consecutive year, the seasonal report includes a mosquito pressure warning for the entire state of Florida, where warm and rainy conditions intensified by Hurricanes Debby and Ernesto have created ideal breeding grounds for these disease-transmitting insects.

"As summer gives way to fall, it's not just cooler temperatures we need to prepare for," said Dr. Jim Fredericks, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for NPMA. "Weather patterns can impact pest activity, including the rise of vector pests like mosquitoes and ticks, which are known carriers of serious diseases. Taking preventive measures is key to protecting your health. Simple steps like trimming tall grasses, removing standing water around your property, sealing windows and doors, and storing food in airtight containers can go a long way in preventing these pests at home."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that vector-borne diseases have increased significantly in the United States since 2004, with over 1 million cases reported between 2001 and 2023. Dengue is another concern, especially for those traveling internationally. The CDC advises protecting against mosquito bites during and after visits to destinations with frequent or continuous outbreaks.

"What many people don't realize is that certain pests can pose significant threats to our health," said Dr. Jorge Parada, Medical Advisor for NPMA. "Vector pests like mosquitoes can transmit West Nile virus, ticks can spread Lyme disease, and cockroaches and flies are known to spread foodborne illnesses like salmonella, among others. These pests are more than a nuisance, and cases of the diseases they spread are increasing in the U.S. Understanding those risks is the first step in protecting you and your family's health."

The top U.S. cities* named to NPMA's Vector Sectors list include:

Albuquerque, NM : Drier conditions expected throughout the summer could draw fly and mosquito populations closer to residential areas in search of water sources. Greensboro, NC : The warm, wet spring created ideal breeding conditions for ticks and mosquitoes leading into the summer months. Populations could remain high if similar conditions persist through the summer. Hartford, CT : With an unusually warm start to spring followed by above-average precipitation throughout the summer, tick and mosquito populations are likely to increase and thrive here. Houston, TX : This area recently experienced severe storms and flooding. As a result, mosquitoes are expected to be drawn to residential and urban areas where standing water sources will serve as ideal breeding grounds. Milwaukee, WI : Hot and wet weather creates ideal conditions for mosquitoes and cockroaches. The increased rain may encourage foliage growth, creating more harborage areas for ticks. Multiple cities across Florida : The warm start to spring followed by record-breaking summer temperatures and precipitation creates easy opportunities for pests across the state. Florida cities should be on the lookout for increased mosquito, cockroach, and fly populations this summer, as these pests will likely thrive in the warm and humid conditions that early summer has provided. New Orleans, LA : An extremely warm start to spring followed by above-average temperatures and precipitation throughout the summer could allow for increased mosquito, cockroach, and fly pressures around residential areas. Sacramento, CA : Prolonged drought-like conditions in the region could lead to an increase in fly and rodent pressures around homes as these pests desperately look for moisture. Salt Lake City, UT : A very hot summer and drier-than-average conditions put pressure on pests to search for alternative sources of food and water. The area could see an increase in cockroach and rodent pressure as these pests head indoors for more easily accessible food and water sources. St Louis, MO : Exceptionally warm and dry conditions this summer may send fly and cockroach populations indoors in search of food and water.

*Listed in alphabetical order, no numeric ranking.

While cities like San Diego and Phoenix didn't make the final list this year, homeowners in these regions and across the country should stay vigilant as variable weather patterns could still lead to increased pest activity.

If pests are an issue in or around your home, be sure to contact a qualified pest control professional to help properly identify and treat the issue. For more information on NPMA's Vector Sectors list and to learn more about protecting against vector pests, visit PestWorld.org.

