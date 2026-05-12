EXPLORA III ELEVATES SUMMER 2026 WITH EXTRAORDINARY NORTHERN EUROPE JOURNEYS, SOLAR ECLIPSE EXPERIENCE AND SCENIC TRANSATLANTIC DISCOVERY

Northern Journeys Designed for Depth with no repeated itineraries across Northern Europe, Iceland, Greenland, Canada and New England, as well as a spectacular Northern Atlantic crossing

with no repeated itineraries across Northern Europe, Iceland, Greenland, Canada and New England, as well as a spectacular Northern Atlantic crossing A Season Defined by Exceptional Moments including a rare solar eclipse sailing

including a rare solar eclipse sailing Immersive Destination Experiences connecting guests to Nordic and North American heritage

connecting guests to Nordic and North American heritage The Return of the Rolex Boutique-at-Sea offering a selection of iconic timepieces

offering a selection of iconic timepieces A New Benchmark in Ocean Innovation as the first LNG-powered ship in the Explora Journeys fleet

GENEVA, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, maybe the most compelling new opening in luxury travel is not found on land at all; its address is the ocean.

Setting off on her maiden voyages on August 3, EXPLORA III invites guests to experience a more refined expression of summer travel. From the quiet majesty of the Norwegian fjords to the cinematic coastlines of New England, each Journey has been thoughtfully designed to foster deeper connection through longer stays, overnight immersions and a more unhurried pace of discovery.

EXPLORA III - Exterior View - Northern Europe - Summer 2026

Offering a sophisticated perspective on the season through cooler climates, luminous northern landscapes and culturally rich destinations, EXPLORA III sails from Barcelona to Lisbon, through Northern Europe and Iceland, before crossing the Atlantic via Greenland to North America. Across the season, EXPLORA III traces a graceful northern arc through striking landscapes and culturally rich destinations, with no repeated itineraries.

These storied European shores – often planned years in advance – become immediately accessible through a seamless opportunity to experience some of the world's most sought-after destinations with rare ease, depth and refinement.

INAUGURAL JOURNEYS COLLECTION: A SINGULAR PATH OF SCENIC NAVIGATION

Guests sailing aboard EXPLORA III during Summer 2026 will experience the profound serenity of nature at its most restorative, navigating the sheltered harbors of Baltic capitals and Scandinavia's storied cities before crossing the Atlantic towards Iceland, Greenland, the Canadian Maritimes and New England.

From the basalt formations of the Giant's Causeway to the white sands of Prince Edward Island, the Journey reveals a rich diversity of landscapes shaped by water, wilderness and cultural heritage. Longer stays and overnights in destinations such as Stockholm, Reykjavik and Quebec City invite guests to explore each destination with greater depth and intention, while the transatlantic crossing itself becomes a defining moment of stillness and perspective at sea.

The Northern Europe itineraries introduce maiden ports for the brand, including Bergen, Flåm, Riga and Tallinn, while voyages through Icelandic Fjords and Greenland reveal dramatic and remote landscapes shaped by shifting ice and ancient traditions where time is measured by the slow movement of glaciers.

"This sailing season is a uniquely rich moment in time where multiple dimensions of luxury travel come together," said Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys. "From witnessing the cinematic beauty of a solar eclipse alongside world-class luminaries who bring science and adventure to life, to the profound serenity found in a more soulful navigation of the North, every element has been aligned to create a deeper connection with the world around us. It is a natural expression of our Ocean State of Mind, offering the space, stillness and time to truly absorb it all."

IMMERSIVE DESTINATION EXPERIENCES

In keeping with the brand's dedication to soulful storytelling, Destination Experiences offer meaningful connections to Nordic and North American heritage, inviting guests to engage with each destination in a way that is both immersive and deeply personal.

In the Norwegian fjords, guests may explore the small-town charm of Mandal by silent electric boat, visit family-run orchards overlooking the Fisterfjord or ascend the Loen Skylift near the shimmering Briksdal Glacier for panoramic views across one of Europe's most breathtaking glacial landscapes. As EXPLORA III crosses westward, guests are invited into peaceful pursuits along Canada's rugged coastline, from kayaking and hiking along the Cabot Trail to exploring the windswept Magdalen Islands and the pristine wilderness of the Mingan Archipelago. Heading southward, the season concludes along the cinematic Atlantic seaboard as it transforms with vibrant autumn hues. Guests can discover the forested shores and river canyons of New England, alongside iconic moments in New York City, before the ship makes her grand arrival against the tropical skyline of Miami.

A SEASON DEFINED BY RARE MOMENTS

Central to EXPLORA III's Inaugural Journeys Collection is an exceptional program of luminaries and enriching experiences designed to create memorable and contextually relevant moments on board.

A defining highlight of the season is the solar eclipse Journey of August 12, with EXPLORA III positioned in optimal conditions to witness this rare celestial phenomenon — the first such event visible from Europe in 27 years. Science Presenter, Adventurer and Content Creator Huw James will join guests aboard EXPLORA III from August 10 to share expert insight ahead of the eclipse experience. The following day, Helen Sharman, the first British astronaut, will join guests on board for an inspiring talk on the wonders of the cosmos and her pioneering journey into space.

The program further welcomes Lewis Pugh, UN Patron of the Oceans, sailing from Bergen to Copenhagen from August 22 to 25. Sharing his experiences as an endurance swimmer and advocate for marine conservation, his presence creates a meaningful full-circle moment as he returns to the Norwegian waters where his first endurance swim took place, offering a poignant reflection on the enduring beauty and fragility of the oceans.

A MORE CONSIDERED WAY TO TRAVEL

As the first LNG-powered ship in the Explora Journeys fleet, EXPLORA III represents an important step forward in the brand's commitment to long-term sustainability solutions. Designed with advanced environmental technologies, shore power capability and energy efficiency innovations, the ship reflects Explora Journeys' responsible approach to ocean travel while maintaining the refined elegance and comfort that define the experience on board.

NEW HIGHLIGHTS ON BOARD EXPLORA III

Among the new highlights on board EXPLORA III is the return of Rolex's boutique-at-sea concept, building on the success of the boutique aboard EXPLORA I. As an Official Rolex Retailer at sea, the boutique offers guests the opportunity to discover a curated selection of iconic timepieces, reflecting the shared values of precision, craftsmanship and a deep connection to the sea that define both brands. The on board retail offering is further complemented by a curated selection of world-renowned maisons including Cartier, Piaget and, for the first time on board, Chopard.

EXPLORA III also introduces new culinary concepts including The Cellar by Explora Journeys, offering the most extensive wine collection at sea, and The Chef's Table by Explora Journeys, where bespoke menus are crafted collaboratively with guests for a deeply personal dining experience.

By bringing together immersive Journeys, cultural depth and thoughtful innovation, EXPLORA III redefines what a luxury summer opening can feel like.

Only this one happens to cross oceans.

A Spontaneous Summer Invitation : Guests are invited to discover EXPLORA III during her highly anticipated debut season, now with savings of up to USD $ 2,000 per suite on selected Summer 2026 Journeys reserved before May 26, 2026. To book a Journey, guests may visit explorajourneys.com or contact their preferred travel advisor. Terms and conditions apply.

About Explora Journeys

Explora Journeys is the privately owned luxury ocean travel brand of the MSC Group, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Built on the Aponte family's 300‑year maritime heritage, Explora Journeys redefines luxury ocean travel with its signature Ocean State of Mind – a philosophy that connects discerning guests with the sea, with themselves and with one another. Immersive itineraries balance celebrated destinations with lesser‑known ports, creating Journeys that inspire curiosity and discovery.

Each private‑yacht‑inspired ship serves as a floating luxury hotel, whose address is the ocean, with all oceanfront suites, featuring private terraces, floor‑to‑ceiling windows and spacious European‑designed interiors that evoke a sense of relaxed, contemporary elegance – a true Home at Sea.

Guests can choose from 11 distinct culinary experiences – including six restaurants, an experiential Chef's Kitchen, 12 bars and lounges, and 24‑hour in‑suite dining. 'Ocean Wellness – The Spa' is complemented by five heated indoor and outdoor pools, an extensive holistic wellness programme, generous outdoor deck spaces, and refined entertainment designed to deliver the perfect mood for every moment.

Inspired by its European roots and guided by elevated Swiss hospitality, Explora Journeys offers intuitive service and a modern, effortless approach to luxury.

The brand launched its first ship, EXPLORA I, in July 2023, followed by EXPLORA II in September 2024. The LNG‑powered EXPLORA III will join the fleet in July 2026, with EXPLORA IV arriving in 2027. EXPLORA V and EXPLORA VI will follow in 2027 and 2028, each incorporating advanced environmental technologies as part of the brand's commitment to sustainability.

Discover more at explorajourneys.com or follow Explora Journeys on Instagram, X, Facebook, TikTok and LinkedIn.



Image HERE, courtesy of Explora Journeys.

Media Contact

Stephanie Krajewski

The Brandman Agency

[email protected]

SOURCE Explora Journeys