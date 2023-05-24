Explore careers in technology with an assist from CompTIA

News provided by

CompTIA

24 May, 2023, 09:05 ET

New to Tech Sweepstakes offers opportunities to win free tech training from the leading IT certification and training organization

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There is still time to win free training in the fundamentals of information technology (IT) in the New to Tech Sweepstakes presented by CompTIA, the leading provider of IT training and certifications for the global tech workforce.

Each week CompTIA selects seven winners who receive a 100%-off single-use coupon for the CompTIA IT Fundamentals (ITF+) Complete Bundle, an introduction to basic IT knowledge and skills. This hands-on training can help anyone, even people with no experience in technology, build their skills and confidence as a first step toward a job in tech.

To enter, visit New to Tech Sweepstakes and complete an action to enter the drawing for that week. Confirming an email address creates one entry into the drawing and leads to opportunities to earn additional chances to win. For example, sweepstakes entrants who read confidence building articles and success stories about working in tech can earn up to seven additional entries and unlock daily bonus entries. Up to 15 entries may be submitted during each one-week entry period. No purchase is required.

To qualify for the drawing, participants must be 18 years or older, living in the U.S. and a first-time customer at the CompTIA store.1 More information on how to enter and kick off a new career in technology is available at New to Tech Sweepstakes.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is the world's leading information technology (IT) certification and training body. CompTIA is a mission-driven organization committed to unlocking the potential of every student, career changer or professional seeking to begin or advance in a technology career. Each year CompTIA, directly and through its global network of partners, provides millions of individuals the tools and confidence to succeed. To learn more visit https://www.comptia.org/

Media Contact
Steven Ostrowski
CompTIA
[email protected] 
630.678.8468

1 No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. For full rules, click here.

SOURCE CompTIA

Also from this source

CompTIA extends A+ brand to launch more careers in technology

CompTIA participates in APEC meeting in Detroit with focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.