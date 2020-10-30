Explore Casio's Educational Resources For Kids Of All Ages

DOVER, N.J., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With a large percentage of schools operating remotely there is an evident lack of routine and socialization, with an increase of virtual classroom fatigue for students across the nation. Casio America Inc. , a leader and pioneer in the education space, offers effective and user-friendly mathematic and music resources to help children improve and discover new skills and interests. Maintaining a routine, even if at home, practicing new skills and balancing study time and play time is essential to every student's academic career.

Music Support

Casio's portfolio of electronic instruments boast built in learning tools, aiding in education for those students who are missing out on in-person music lessons. Not only can playing an instrument spark creativity but studies show it will also help develop a child's motor, emotional and intellectual skills. Casio's free Chordana Play for piano app is the perfect resource to help kids of all ages practice or learn to play a keyboard. Kids can practice anytime and anywhere by using an audio cable to connect an IOS or Android device to the Casiotone CT-S200 . The app allows users of all levels to improve their skills by displaying notes graphically in real time in the piano roll window. In addition to piano roll display, the Chordana Play for piano app allows users to change instrument settings, control the MIDI recorder, and show scores for right-hand, left hand, or both hands.

The ultra-compact CT-S200 electronic keyboard is ideal for playing at home or on the go. It comes equipped with an AC power adapter or runs on six AA batteries and boasts a built-in carrying handle, making it convenient for kids looking to play outdoors. The keyboard features 61 full size keys, an easy-to-read LCD display, 400 tones, 77 rhythms, and more. The CT-S200 is also available in white and black and it retails for $119. To learn more about Casio's full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com

Mathematics Support

Casio's free all-in-one web-based mathematics software, ClassPad.net is geared to assist students through mathematic curriculum in the classroom and at home. Created for K-12 and beyond, the software is designed to make the creativity of mathematics more accessible, interactive, and personalized – helping students stay on top of their math skills and avoid learning loss.

In addition, Casio offers an educational webinar series focused on mathematics utilizing ClassPad.net. The educational webinar series is hosted weekly from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. EST on Casio's educational YouTube Channel. The webinars cover a variety of math topics to help with remote learning. Topics include: Elementary and Middle School Math, Algebra I & II, Geometry, Pre-Calculus, Calculus, and Statistics. All webinars are recorded and can be accessed any time on the YouTube channel.

Students can sign up for a free ClassPad.net account to view or register for upcoming webinars here . Check out Casio's additional remote learning educational resources, here . For additional information on Casio's portfolio of calculators and education initiatives, please visit www.CasioEducation.com .

