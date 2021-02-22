Explore Endless Horizons: Harley-Davidson Opens The Throttle To Off-Road Adventures

The spirt of Adventure Touring on a Pan America™ 1250 is one of endless possibilities and unrestrained freedom for the soul. From highways to dirt paths, from mountain tops to river valleys, the thirst for adventure spurs riders forward to discover what lays beyond the next bend in the trail. This tenacious spirit has driven Harley-Davidson to develop a motorcycle that will win the hearts of bold, adventurous individuals who seek out the wild spaces. Individuals like actor Jason Momoa, who after an early test ride of Pan America, jumped at the opportunity to partner with Harley-Davidson on the launch. Momoa, a passionate motorcycle enthusiast is the perfect partner to help bring the Pan America to the world and showcase the technological advancements that Harley-Davidson is bringing to the segment.

"Pan America is the machine that will allow me to extend my passion for Harley-Davidson to the ends of the earth and I am absolutely stoked to be a part of it," said Momoa. "It's the best Adventure Touring bike I have ridden, and I know other adventurers like me who are consumed by wanderlust will love it."

Whether its camping on a mountain side or traversing a dry lakebed, the Pan America™ 1250 motorcycle is equipped with advanced technologies designed to embrace adventurous spirit. Adapting to varied terrain and riding styles easy with multiple electronically controlled ride modes that tailor the performance characteristics of the motorcycle to deliver confidence in a wide variety of riding conditions.

The Pan America motorcycle introduces a revolution in accessibility and performance with Adaptive Ride Height technology. This industry-first motorcycle suspension system automatically transitions between a riding position when stopped to an optimal ride height when the motorcycle is in motion. The lowered suspension at rest makes the motorcycle easier to mount and dismount, without sacrificing lean angles or ground clearance.

The Pan America motorcycle is also powered by the all-new Revolution Max 1250 engine. The latest in the legendary powertrain lineage of the Harley-Davidson Motor Company, is a liquid-cooled 1,250cc-displacement V-Twin finely styled as the visual centerpiece of the motorcycle. The Revolution Max 1250 is designed to offer smooth, low-end torque delivery and low speed throttle control that is ideal for off-road riding.

From the Arctic Circle to the base of Mount Kilimanjaro, the Harley-Davidson Pan America motorcycle is designed to explore, built to endure, and engineered for endless adventure, learn more at h-d.com/PanAmerica.

Follow the Pan America story on social media at:

https://www.instagram.com/hdpanamerica

https://www.facebook.com/hdpanamerica

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Our ambition is to maintain our place as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture by delivering a motorcycle lifestyle with distinctive and customizable motorcycles, experiences, motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get riders on the road. www.harley-davidson.com.

Editors: For more information regarding Harley-Davidson motorcycles and products visit: h-dmediakit.com

SOURCE Harley-Davidson, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.Harley-Davidson.com

