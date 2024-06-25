Explore Madrid Like Never Before: New Partnership Between Wego and MADRID TURISMO by IFEMA Madrid

DUBAI, UAE, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), is delighted to announce a groundbreaking partnership with MADRID TURISMO by IFEMA Madrid as part of their "Only in Madrid" campaign. This initiative aims to boost awareness about the vibrant culture and unique attractions of Madrid, inviting travelers from the GCC to explore the Spanish capital like never before.

San Lorenzo de El Escorial

This collaboration sheds light on Madrid's history, stunning architecture, and dynamic cultural scene. The campaign will emphasize Madrid's blend of traditional charm and modern sophistication, presenting it as a premier travel destination for GCC residents and visitors. It aims to showcase the best of Madrid, fostering a deeper connection between the Spanish Capital and the Gulf region.

"Wego is excited to bring the diverse and vibrant experiences of Madrid to travellers from the Gulf region," said Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Business Officer of Wego. Our partnership with MADRID TURISMO by IFEMA Madrid will enhance travel opportunities and highlight the best of Madrid to Gulf travelers. Madrid's unique blend of historical richness, cultural vibrancy, and modern appeal makes it a perfect destination for our audience."

Travellers can embark on an unforgettable adventure tailored to their individual interests. History buffs can delve into iconic landmarks and UNESCO sites, while art lovers will be captivated by the world-renowned Triangle of Art. Foodies will rejoice in Michelin-starred restaurants (28 establishments boasting an impressive 36 stars!) and vibrant neighbourhoods overflowing with culinary delights.

MADRID TURISMO by IFEMA Madrid said: "By highlighting the destination's unique offerings, Wego and MADRID TURISMO by IFEMA Madrid aim to inspire more travellers to experience the magic of Madrid, fostering lasting memories and enriching cross-cultural connections."

Travelers get to experience the birthplace of Flamenco Tablao and immerse themselves in the captivating spirit of Spain. For a touch of tranquillity, they can venture beyond the city to explore charming towns and villas. From historical immersion to cultural experiences, Madrid caters to every desire.

About Wego

Wego is the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

It provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

The company was founded in 2005 and is dual headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Riyadh, Cairo, Lahore, and Kuala Lumpur.

