Explore Peace and Sacred Beauty: Holy Cross Cemetery Unveils New Mausoleums

Introducing our latest developments at Holy Cross Cemetery: The Open-Air Mausoleum of the Holy Spirit and the Chapel Mausoleum of Our Lady – both currently under construction. Discover the unique features of our newest additions, from the Premium Interior Chapel Space to the Bright and Beautiful Skylights, all designed to provide a serene and dignified resting place for your loved ones.

Open-Air Mausoleum of the Spirit• Fully Covered & Protected • Bright and Beautiful Skylights • Colorful Liturgical Artwork. And now, we are pleased to offer affordable options for your peace of mind.

For more details about Holy Cross Cemetery and Mausoleum in North Arlington, NJ, go to www.rcancem.org/open-house-weekend-holy-cross. The cemetery and mausoleum are at 340 Ridge Road, North Arlington, NJ.

Are You Keeping The Cremains Of Your Loved One At Home? Consider Bringing Them Home (To The Lord)

Catholics believe the cremated remains of loved ones should be given a sacred and dignified resting space. Interring cremains in a chapel, mausoleum, or cemetery also offers families a designated place and time to grieve, heal, pray, and honor the memories of their loved ones surrounded by magnificent liturgical art inspired by the Holy Family, the Apostles, heavenly saints, and angels.

By contrast, when the cremated remains are left in a home, they can fade into the background of everyday life and be left forgotten. Meet with our caring and professional Memorial Planning Advisors to learn how easy it is to have your loved one's cremated remains interred in one of our mausoleums or cemeteries.

Review the remaining Open House dates at our locations and mark your calendar:

October 12 & 13: Holy Cross Cemetery & Mausoleum, 340 Ridge Rd., North Arlington, NJ 07031, (888) 467-8903.

October 26 & 27: St. Gertrude Cemetery & Mausoleum, 53 Inman Ave., Colonia, NJ 07067, (888) 444-2791.

November 9 & 10: Holy Name Cemetery & Mausoleum, 823 West Side Ave., Jersey City, N.J. 07306, (888) 621-0337.

About Catholic Cemeteries - Catholic Cemeteries, a ministry of the Archdiocese of Newark serving Catholic families for more than 175 years, addresses the needs of individuals and families before, at the time of, and after death. The works of this ministry include caring assistance with cemetery preplanning, compassionate support at the time of death, facilitating a loved one's interment in a holy place, support throughout bereavement, and perpetual cemetery care. To learn more, visit www.CatholicJourney.org.

