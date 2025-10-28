Explore PI's High-Precision Motion Control Solutions for Advanced Life-Science Research at Neuroscience 2025

News provided byPI (Physik Instrumente) LP
Oct 28, 2025, 08:13 ET
See PI's fast focus stages and nanopositioning stages for SR-microscopy, microtomy and cell manipulation.
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This November in San Diego, top researchers and microscopy specialists will meet to exchange insights on the latest tools advancing life sciences. PI (Physik Instrumente) engineers will present high-precision motion and nanopositioning systems designed to enhance performance in super-resolution microscopy, live-cell imaging, and 3D optical metrology applications.
Direct-Drive Linear Stages for Microtomy
US-manufactured compact, precision linear stages, such as the V-141 and V-131 series, along with piezo nanopositioning stages, are well suited for microtome applications.
Piezo-Driven Nano-Focus Motors
PI's P-725 piezo-driven nano-focus stage delivers 800µm of vertical travel with sub-nanometer resolution, and msec response times – ideal for Z-stack image acquisition, OCT scanning, and two-photon microscopy. Its frictionless, wear-free flexure guides provide excellent precision and virtually unlimited lifetime. The fast focus motors come with an upgraded digital controller and software, compatible with major image acquisition platforms.
6-Axis Hexapod Manipulators for Microsurgery.
PI's high-precision hexapods enable coordinated motion in all six degrees of freedom with sub-micrometer repeatability, supporting microsurgery robotics, cobot and multi-axis microscopy tasks.
Low-Profile, High-Speed XY Stages
Using patented ultrasonic piezomotors, PI's low-profile XY stages combine wide velocity ranges and excellent position stability, complete with a controller, joystick, and software for turnkey operation.
Microscopy and Bio-Nanotechnology Solutions
PI offers a full range of fast Z-sample stages and XYZ nanopositioning systems, enabling subatomic resolution, single-molecule microscopy, rapid 3D imaging, deconvolution microscopy, and fast auto-focusing to support life science research and bio-nanotechnology applications.
Compact Voice-Coil Nanopositioning Stages for DNA Sequencing
PI's latest voice-coil scanning stage provides 7 mm travel with nanometer resolution and user-adjustable magnetic preload for vertical operation of various microscope objectives. Its compact dimensions, high speed and high accuracy along with Ethercat-based drives make it ideal for OEM integration into multi-axis motion systems.
Can't make it to Neuroscience? You can take a look at a variety of PI's motion control solutions for life sciences, imaging, and microscopy.
PI Americas
www.pi-usa.us | [email protected] | (508) 832-3456
SOURCE PI (Physik Instrumente) LP
