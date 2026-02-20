Explore Recent Developments in Digital Advertising Solutions

Advancements to share an inside look at how technology and innovation are driving change.

JUPITER, Fla., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- An upcoming segment of Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on how recent developments in technology are modernizing the planning, purchasing, and measurement of out-of-home (OOH) advertising.

This segment will share how AdQuick is helping advertisers, agencies, and media owners navigate the complexities of outdoor media with greater efficiency and data insight. Viewers will see how the technology-driven platform aggregates OOH inventory to give users a centralized view of available advertising opportunities.

Advancements Feature: Modern Advertising

Audiences will learn how its innovative suite of tools allows users to access a wide range of platforms that streamline what has traditionally been a manual, negotiation-heavy process, and how the use of analytics and data further supports advertisers in understanding the potential value of outdoor campaigns alongside other media.

"Brands are looking for something that breaks through the noise. Consumers are overwhelmed online. OOH reaches people in the real world, in ways that are memorable and measurable. AdQuick is using technology and AI to make it possible for brands to execute in this space as quickly and confidently as they do with digital. We're excited to share this story with viewers," said Chris Gadek, CEO, AdQuick.

OOH media has long been a staple of integrated advertising strategies, offering high visibility in public spaces. However, the complexity of identifying, negotiating, and purchasing placements across diverse markets has often presented barriers, especially for smaller advertisers or those unfamiliar with OOH. AdQuick illustrates how digital platforms can intersect with traditional media channels to support more informed and accessible advertising practices.

"The integration of analytics tools helps advertisers assess performance and reach, significantly reducing administrative load and turnaround times," said Andrew Stuhl, senior producer for the Advancements series. "We look forward to sharing how by digitizing these processes, AdQuick contributes to broader accessibility and transparency across the OOH ecosystem."

About AdQuick:

AdQuick is an all‑in‑one AI-powered technology platform that makes out‑of‑home advertising easy to plan, purchase, and measure. By connecting advertisers to an unrivaled marketplace of media owners and layering proprietary data and automation, AdQuick enables marketers to launch hyper‑targeted, measurable OOH campaigns in minutes—not months. Headquartered in New York, AdQuick supports out-of-home advertisers, agencies, and publishers in more than 40 countries.

About Advancements:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments across industries and global economies. With a focus on the innovations driving progress, the award-winning program goes behind the scenes to highlight how technology and forward-thinking solutions are shaping the future.

For more information, visit www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

