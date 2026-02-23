New Episode of Advancements Airing on Saturday, February 28th at 8:00 PM ET

Tune in to Bloomberg Television to learn how emerging solutions are transforming industries and communities alike.

JUPITER, Fla., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson will air nationwide on Saturday, February 28th at 8:00 PM ET. Check local listings for more information.

Advancements Broadcast: February 28th

First, Advancements will focus on how responsible sourcing, supplier diversity, and transparent tracking are helping hospitality brands adapt to evolving consumer expectations and environmental responsibilities. The segment will share how Avendra International (Avendra) is redefining the way the hospitality industry approaches procurement. From supply chain distributions to inflationary pressures and evolving guest expectations, learn how Avendra helps organizations make smarter, more sustainable purchasing decisions that align with brand values and operational goals.

Next, learn how innovations in digital technology are revolutionizing the learning experience as the show shares how Korda Institute for Teaching (Korda) is modernizing education. Watch to discover how Korda is helping schools build a culture of collaboration, innovation, and experimentation, resulting in a transformation that goes beyond individual teachers or classrooms; one that keeps students engaged, regardless of geography, culture, or resources.

The series will also explore the role that logistics plays in facilitating the seamless movement of products between businesses and consumers. Viewers will see how MegaCorp Logistics is using technology and Human-Powered AI to protect shippers and carriers, prevent fraud, and stay ahead of safety and compliance requirements, helping teams work smarter, reduce errors and costs, and scale without more staff.

Finally, Advancements will share how AI-driven, agentic ecosystems are enabling real-time collaboration, contextual decision-making, and adaptive safety measures across the built environment. Discover how Knight Watch is using AI to enhance security, improve operational efficiency, and provide long-term value, resulting in safe and sustainable infrastructure that can evolve with technology.

"We look forward to highlighting how innovation is driving meaningful change and to sharing how thoughtful innovation can strengthen business operations and communities alike," said Dustin Schwarz, programming director for the Advancements series.

