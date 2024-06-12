Explore Southern California This Summer with Amtrak Pacific Surfliner: Tips & Tricks for Travelers

Book early, pack light and head to the best destinations during peak travel season

ORANGE, Calif., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, discover the beauty and excitement of Southern California aboard the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner®, one of the most scenic train routes in the country. With breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean, rolling hills and rugged mountains, Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® offers a unique and relaxing way to explore everything the region has to offer. From quiet towns and beach communities to bustling downtowns and historic sites, summer adventure awaits on the rails.

With the summer travel season being one of the busiest times of the year, Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® is excited to welcome guests with top tips and tricks to ensure visits run smoothly:

Plan Your Route - Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® travels from San Diego to San Luis Obispo , stopping at numerous picturesque and vibrant destinations along the way. Plan your trip by previewing stations to include stops at charming coastal towns, lively cities and popular attractions. A full list can be found at PacificSurfliner.com/destinations.

- Bring essentials like sunscreen, a hat and comfortable walking shoes for exploring in the sun. Keep your luggage manageable and be mindful of space during peak travel times, travelers are allowed two personal items like large purses, briefcases, computer backpacks measuring up to 14" x 11" x 7" each and weighing up to 25 pounds each as well as two carry-on bags which can measure up to 28" x 22" x 11" each and weigh up to 50 pounds each. Take Advantage of Onboard Amenities - Relax on the journey with amenities such as free Wi-Fi, power outlets at your seat and a café car offering snacks and beverages. Relax in spacious seating and take in the stunning views through large windows.

- Relax on the journey with amenities such as free Wi-Fi, power outlets at your seat and a café car offering snacks and beverages. Relax in spacious seating and take in the stunning views through large windows. Stay Informed - Follow Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® on social media and check the website for updates on schedules, special offers and travel tips. Sign up for the newsletter on the homepage to stay informed about any changes or promotions and check the travel advisories at PacificSurfliner.com/alerts. Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® can be found on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and X.

Enjoy the top destinations of the season aboard Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® with the following recommended itinerary stops for travelers:

Explore Coastal Towns - Stops like Oceanside , Ventura , Santa Barbara and Lompoc-Surf offer beautiful beaches, shopping and dining. Spend the day soaking up the sun, exploring local shops and enjoying fresh seafood at beachfront restaurants.

For more information and to book your trip, visit PacificSurfliner.com and start planning a summer adventure.

About the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner®

The Pacific Surfliner travels along a 351-mile coastal rail route through San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, serving 29 stations. It is the busiest state-supported intercity passenger rail route in the United States. To learn more and plan a trip, visit pacificsurfliner.com.

About the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency is a joint powers authority overseeing the management of the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service. Comprised of rail owners, operators, and planning agencies along the 351-mile LOSSAN rail corridor, the Agency strives to improve passenger rail ridership, revenue, on- time performance, operational flexibility, and safety along its service area. The Orange County Transportation Authority provides all necessary administrative support for the LOSSAN Agency and its Board. For more information, visit Lossan.org.

