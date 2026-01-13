Explore the World: Tripadvisor's Top Destinations for 2026

From Bali to New York, Travelers Share Their Favorite Spots for Adventure, Romance, and Culture

NEEDHAM, Mass., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor®, the world's largest travel guidance platform, today announced its first Travelers' Choice® Awards category for 2026: Best of the Best Destinations, celebrating the places that travelers around the world love most.

Each year, Tripadvisor analyzes millions of reviews and ratings from its global community to uncover the most trusted recommendations, helping travelers plan unforgettable trips and uncover the world's best experiences. The Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best Destinations span multiple categories, including Top Destinations, Trending Destinations, Culture Destinations, Food Destinations, Honeymoon Destinations and Solo Travel Destinations.

"Tripadvisor is the world's most trusted travel platform, built on the experiences of millions of global travelers," said Laurel Greatrix, Chief Communications Officer, Tripadvisor Group. "From iconic cities like Bangkok and London to cultural hubs, serene beach escapes, and romantic getaways across Madeira, Singapore, Bali, and beyond, the Best of the Best Destinations showcase the places that make every journey unforgettable — and inspire travelers to explore the world with confidence."

Bali Named World's Top Destination, While New York City Leads the U.S. for Another Year

For 2026, Bali, Indonesia earns the title of No. 1 Top Destination in the World, a living postcard admired for its stunning lush landscapes and white sand beaches. Travelers can explore incredible views with unforgettable hospitality by taking a Mount Batur Jeep Adventure or enjoy time snorkeling among the famous manta rays with a private tour on this Nusa Penida day trip: boat, 4 snorkeling, Manta rays & Land tour.

Joining Bali among the world's top destinations are New York City, London, Dubai, Paris, Rome, and Bangkok, reflecting travelers' continued passion for iconic cities paired with immersive cultural experiences.

In the United States, New York City once again claims the top spot, solidifying its reputation as a global hub for food, culture, entertainment, and arts. Other top U.S. destinations include Las Vegas, Nashville, New Orleans, Chicago, and Washington, D.C., alongside beloved coastal and leisure escapes such as O'ahu, Key West, Charleston, and Boston.

Trending for 2026

Madeira, Portugal is named the No. 1 Trending Destination in the World for 2026, capturing travelers' attention with its dramatic natural beauty and relaxed pace. An under-the-radar island, Madeira is a perfect escape for a family-friendly getaway without the crowds, offering a compelling mix of adventure and leisure from natural pools to volcanic hikes. Take a Canyoning in Madeira Island tour, to get an intimate look at the island's native wildlife and geography across Funchal's Ecological Park.

Following at No. 2, Tbilisi, Georgia continues its rise as a must-visit destination with incredible energy. Set against a dramatic valley backdrop, the city blends cobblestoned streets, colorful architecture, and a growing arts scene.

Rounding out the top 10 are emerging and re-emerging destinations across Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia, including Quy Nhon, Puerto Escondido, Milan, Glasgow, Abu Dhabi, Recife, and San Carlos de Bariloche.

Solo Travel Destinations

For the second year, Tripadvisor highlights the top Solo Travel Destinations, showcasing cities and regions that are perfect for travelers exploring on their own as solo travel continues to grow in popularity. Dublin, Ireland takes the top spot, blending rich historical architecture, a food scene that caters to every taste from Michelin-starred dining to classic pub fare and friendly, down-to-earth charm. The city is highly walkable, making it easy to explore sights like St. Patrick's Cathedral, Dublin Castle and celebrated distilleries where travelers can get their whiskey straight from the source on a Dublin Jameson Distillery Bow St. Tour and Tasting tour.

Best of the Rest

For 2026, London climbs from last year's No. 2 spot to become the No. 1 Food Destination in the World, celebrated for its diverse culinary scene, from Michelin-starred restaurants to vibrant street food markets. Dubai makes a debut on the list this year, taking the No. 2 spot with its dynamic mix of traditional Middle Eastern flavors and innovative international cuisine.

Tripadvisor's 2026 Culture Destinations highlight the world's most inspiring spots for arts, history, and local traditions. Singapore debuts at No. 1, taking the top spot from last year's leader, Bali. London, U.K., moves up from No. 3 to No. 2, continuing to be celebrated for its iconic landmarks, museums, and vibrant arts scene. Krakow, Poland, climbs into the top three this year, known for its historic streets and thriving creative energy.

Culture Destinations - World 1. Singapore 2. London, U.K. 3. Krakow, Poland 4. Paris, France 5. Rome, Italy 6. Edinburgh, U.K. 7. Hanoi, Vietnam 8. Budapest, Hungary 9. Kyoto, Japan 10. Bali, Indonesia

For couples looking to celebrate one of their most special milestones, Tripadvisor's Honeymoon Destinations highlights the world's most romantic escapes. From tropical islands and serene beaches to charming towns and scenic retreats, these destinations offer travelers unforgettable experiences, intimate moments, and the perfect backdrop for celebrating love.

Methodologies

Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Destinations

The 2026 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Destinations are calculated based on the quality and quantity of reviews, specific to each award subcategory, for accommodations, restaurants, and things to do in destinations from travelers globally on Tripadvisor between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025.

About Tripadvisor, Inc.

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use Tripadvisor's website and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than a billion reviews and contributions, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby.

Tripadvisor LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP). The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps.

* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, Dec 2025

** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files

SOURCE Tripadvisor