Explore Why Belize is a Smart Choice for Customized Outsourcing Solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Belize is the only native English-speaking country in Central America. Given the country's rich history, Belize offers an optimal combination of economic, cultural and educational factors for customer service and business process outsourcing (BPO) companies. The country's labor market now supports over 4,000 in-demand contact center jobs with the ability to scale in its fast-growth BPO sector.

Frost & Sullivan's white paper, Smaller By Design: Belize as a Premier Outsourcing Destination, highlights the many advantages of outsourcing customer management solutions from this little-known Caribbean nation and how the largest service provider in Belize, Transparent BPO (TBPO), is making significant strides to transform the trifecta of people, process and technology into a competitive advantage for its clients.

To download the complimentary white paper, please visit: https://go.frost.com/outsourcing.

"Affordability, competitive prices and high quality are essential elements in TBPO's ability to deliver superior service with industry-low attrition rates," noted Michael DeSalles, Principal Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "While this tenured leadership has assisted with strong processes and best practices, Transparent BPO is also investing heavily in developing in-country leadership for its current and future growth."

"Our goal at Transparent BPO is to design flexible, customizable, brand-boosting nearshore contact center, call center, and business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions for mid-size and enterprise companies," noted Jason Sterns, Vice President at TBPO. "Our value proposition is to create the right mix of value and quality to fit today's demanding business needs."

TBPO provides excellent customer service with industry-low attrition rates by leveraging Belize's key advantages:

Price/value ratio and cost advantage compared to the Philippines , political stability and stable foreign exchange rates.

compared to , political stability and stable foreign exchange rates. Two main fiber optic hubs—ARCOS and TELMEX—and a third under construction with high redundancy rates nationally.

Sophisticated and reliable MPLS network infrastructures with expansion capability.

with expansion capability. Call center career attractiveness in-country due to agent education levels and customer service skill sets.

due to agent education levels and customer service skill sets. Native English and Spanish speakers.

Time zone advantages.

