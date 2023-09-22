Exploring F5G Evolution, Huawei Launches Three Enterprise Optical Network Solutions

Huawei

Huawei

22 Sep, 2023, 06:22 ET

SHANGHAI, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At its "F5G Evolution, Bringing Intelligence Everywhere" Summit held during HUAWEI CONNECT 2023, Huawei shared its F5G application practices with global customers and partners in industries spanning electric power, education, real estate, manufacturing, and healthcare. Furthermore, it launched a variety of innovative products and solutions.

Richard Jin, President of Huawei Optical Business Product Line
Richard Jin, President of Huawei Optical Business Product Line, said in his keynote speech, "Amid increasing application of AI, the industry poses new requirements on sensing and connectivity. Industry intelligence requires a sensing network and an all-optical network. During the industry intelligence evolution, Huawei continues to explore industry sensing, all-optical campus networks, WAN production networks, data center interconnect, and residential networks. On top of that, we have launched a series of innovative F5G products and solutions to empower AI-enabled industries."

Campus scenarios: Huawei has released the FTTO 2.0 solution. Based on the XGS-PON Pro technology, this solution supports 12.5G/25G to rooms, 2.5G/10G to APs, and 2.5G to desktops, building green 10G all-optical networks and facilitating campus intelligence. Featuring ultra-broadband, simplified, high-quality, and green networks, the solution can be used in scenarios to enable unified bearing of all services over one fiber and meet customer requirements for building next-generation campus networks.

Electric power and transportation industries: Huawei has launched the SE-OTN solution, which is applied to SDH reconstruction at various stations, including power substations, trackside stations, toll stations, and oil and gas BVSs. Using the next-generation optical service unit (OSU) standard for SDH evolution, this solution offers 10 times more bandwidth than legacy SDH networks and inherits the high security and reliability of such networks. And unlike common OTN solutions, the SE-OTN solution does not require complex optical-layer devices, thereby making network planning and O&M far simpler and reducing construction costs effectively. As such, it represents an optimal choice for industries looking to evolve their SDH production networks.

Perimeter protection scenarios: Huawei has launched the industry's first perimeter protection solution that enables optical-visual linkage and multi-dimensional sensing. At the Summit, Huawei joined hands with partners to release Optical-Visual Linkage for Perimeter Protection Technical White Paper.

In the future, Huawei will continue to innovate based on F5G evolution, develop leading products and solutions, and work with customers and partners to facilitate intelligent upgrade of various industries.

