Exploring Future Travel at the 2nd China Intl Supply Chain Expo

News provided by

China.org.cn

Nov 29, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 29, 2024

Have you ever imagined what the future of transportation might look like? Here at the 2nd China Intl Supply Chain Expo, green technology meets smart transportation, revealing a future where driving is cleaner, simpler, and more efficient than ever. Let's check it out with Vivi!

Exploring Future Travel at the 2nd China Intl Supply Chain Expo
