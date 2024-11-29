Exploring Future Travel at the 2nd China Intl Supply Chain Expo
News provided byChina.org.cn
Nov 29, 2024, 20:25 ET
BEIJING, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn:
Have you ever imagined what the future of transportation might look like? Here at the 2nd China Intl Supply Chain Expo, green technology meets smart transportation, revealing a future where driving is cleaner, simpler, and more efficient than ever. Let's check it out with Vivi!
http://www.china.com.cn/2024-11/27/content_117572386.shtml
SOURCE China.org.cn
