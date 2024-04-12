Exploring New Horizons: BCC Research Forecasts $5.2 Billion Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market by 2028

Pluripotent Stem Cells: Global Markets is basically a study about the worldwide market for a special type of stem cell called pluripotent stem cells. It looks at things like how many are being used, where they're being used, who's using them, and how much they're worth in different parts of the world.

BOSTON, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "According to the latest research study, the demand for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells: Global Markets expected to grow from $3.4 billion in 2023 to reach $5.2 billion by the end of 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% from 2023 through 2028"

This report looks at the business side of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) instead of the technical details. It covers different parts of the market for iPSCs, like the types of products and how they're used, such as for drug development or research. It also looks at where iPSCs are used around the world, like in the U.S., Asia-Pacific, Europe, and other places. The report talks about companies that make iPSC-related products and what's driving or holding back the market's growth. It predicts how the market will change in the future, especially in areas like drug discovery. The report doesn't go into detailed technical stuff like how to make iPSCs or how to use them in large-scale manufacturing. It's mainly focused on understanding the business of iPSCs.

Scientists use iPSC-derived cells to test medications for safety and effectiveness before giving them to people. For instance, they use iPSC-derived neurons to check if new drugs can help treat Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease. iPSCs also help scientists understand how diseases like cancer develop, so they can find better treatments. They even use iPSCs to create mini-organs called organoids, which help study diseases and test new treatments.

Key Market Drivers of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells: Global Markets:

Growing Research and Development in iPSCs: refers to the increasing focus and efforts in studying and improving induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). This includes conducting more research to understand iPSCs better, exploring their potential applications, and developing new techniques or technologies related to iPSCs. Increased Investment in Biotechnology Industry: indicates a rise in the amount of money being put into the biotechnology sector. This includes funding for research, development, and commercialization of biotech products and technologies. Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: indicates a rise in the amount of money being put into the biotechnology sector. This includes funding for research, development, and commercialization of biotech products and technologies.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2022 Forecast Period considered 2023-2028 Base year market size $3.1 billion Market Size Forecast $5.2 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2028 Segment Covered By Reprogramming Method, Application, Method, Derived Tissue Cell Type, Species, Product Function, End Use, and Geographic Region Regions covered The U.S., Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Growing Research and Development in iPSCs

Increased Investment in Biotechnology Industry

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Segmentation Analysis of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells: Global Markets:

By Application: induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) have a few main applications. They're used in drug development and testing to see if new medicines are safe. They're also used in academic research to study diseases and find new treatments. Additionally, iPSCs are used in regenerative medicine to help repair or replace damaged tissues in the body.

By Product Function: induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) have different functions. They can change into different types of cells, which is called cell differentiation. They're also grown and kept alive in a lab environment, known as cell culture. iPSCs can be reprogrammed to act like other cells in the body, called cellular reprogramming. Scientists also study them closely to understand how they work, which is cell analysis. Additionally, iPSCs are engineered at a molecular and cellular level for specific purposes.

By Purpose of Tests: Tests serve different purposes in healthcare. Some are for screening or finding issues early, like cancer screenings. Monitoring tests track how a condition changes over time, such as blood sugar tests for diabetes. Diagnostic tests help identify what's causing symptoms, like blood tests for infections. Therapy guidance tests help doctors choose the best treatment, such as genetic tests to match cancer drugs to a patient's genes.

This report on induced pluripotent stem cells: global markets provide comprehensive insights and analysis, addressing the following key questions:

What is the projected market size and growth rate of the market?



The global induced pluripotent stem cell market was valued at $3 billion in 2022 and will reach $5.2 billion by 2028. It is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2028.



What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?



The global induced pluripotent stem cell market is witnessing intrinsic growth owing to growing research and development in iPSC, increased investment in biotechnology industry and rising prevalence of chronic diseases.



What segments are covered in the market?



The induced pluripotent stem cell market is segmented based on type, application, product function, method, species, and region.



By application type, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028?



The drug development and toxicity testing segment will dominate the market in 2028.



Which region has the highest market share in the market?



US holds the highest share of the market.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

ADDGENE

ALSTEM

APPLIED STEMCELL INC.

AXOL BIOSCIENCE LTD.

BLUEROCK THERAPEUTICS

CELL SIGNALING TECHNOLOGY (CST)

CREATIVE BIOARRAYY

FUJIFILM CELLULAR DYNAMICS INC. (FCDI)

GENTARGET INC.

INVIVOGEN

MEGAKARYON CORP.

NCARDIA

PEPROTECH INC.

PROMEGA CORP.

QIAGEN NV

SCIENCELL RESEARCH LABORATORIES

SYSTEM BIOSCIENCES INC.

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

WAISMAN BIOMANUFACTURING

ALLELE BIOTECHNOLOGY AND PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

APPLIED BIOLOGICAL MATERIALS INC. (ABM)

ATCC

BIO-TECHNE

BRISTOL -MYERS SQUIBB CO.

-MYERS SQUIBB CO. CORNING INC.

FATE THERAPEUTICS

GENECOPOEIA INC.

ID PHARMA CO. LTD.

LONZA

MERCK KGAA

NEWCELLS BIOTECH

PLASTICELL LTD.

PROMOCELL GMBH

REPROCELL INC.

STEMCELL TECHNOLOGIES

TAKARA BIO INC

VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC

Browse for more related reports:

Global Market for Stem Cells: "Stem Cells" are special cells in our bodies that can develop into many different types of cells. They are like the building blocks for our bodies.

It means the worldwide business of buying and selling these special cells. This market includes everything related to stem cells, like research, treatments, therapies, and products that use stem cells to help with medical issues or for other purposes.

