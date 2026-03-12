T. ROWE PRICE LAUNCHES ITS FIRST EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY ETF OFFERING

The firm's active ETF lineup expands to 32 with today's addition of the T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Equity Research ETF, which began trading today

BALTIMORE, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm and a leader in retirement, announced today the addition of the T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Equity Research ETF (Ticker: TEMR). The new active exchange-traded fund (ETF) expands the firm's ETF offerings into the emerging markets category. It applies a similar research approach as other offerings in T. Rowe Price's suite of structured research funds, which implement active stock selection based on the "best ideas" input of the firm's equity research analysts. TEMR began trading on the NYSE Arca today.

With between 180-280 holdings, TEMR's objective is long-term capital growth through a portfolio of emerging markets equities. The new fully transparent ETF uses a highly structured portfolio construction approach and the proprietary fundamental research platform foundational to the Structured Research strategy – the same research method used for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (TSPA) and International Equity Research (TIER).

T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Equity Research ETF is actively co-managed by six investment professionals:

Sridhar Nishtala, director of equity research, Asia Pacific

Jason Nogueira, head of global equity research

Tetsuji Inoue, director of equity research, Asia

Leigh Innes, portfolio manager, International and Global Structured Research strategies

Kamran Baig, director of equity research, EMEA and Latin America

Tobias Mueller, director of research, Europe

This team also co-manages T. Rowe Price International Equity Research ETF (TIER), which launched in June 2025. TEMR's net expense ratio is 0.40%.

Today's debut brings T. Rowe Price's roster of active ETFs to 32, including 22 equity ETFs and 10 fixed income offerings. Each ETF delivers key features associated with ETFs such as tax efficiency, more competitive expense ratios, and the flexibility to buy and sell shares throughout the trading day. Portfolio managers follow the firm's rigorous research practice of asking better questions, as they strive to deliver better investment outcomes for clients.

QUOTES

Tim Coyne, Global Head of Exchange-Traded Funds

"The launch of TEMR broadens T. Rowe Price's global ETF offerings, as we bring investors access to the dynamic opportunities within emerging markets and help them capture growth where it's unfolding. Leveraging the established capabilities of the firm's Strategic Research strategy and active insights across regions and sectors, we're able to offer differentiated, high-conviction strategies for clients seeking long-term growth in today's global markets."

Kevin Collins, Head of U.S. Intermediaries

"We continue to expand our ETF offerings and remain committed to equipping advisors with innovative and differentiated funds that help them serve investors' evolving needs. Through TEMR, advisors can offer a professionally managed, risk-aware portfolio to help diversify investor portfolios and capture opportunities for growth across emerging markets."

