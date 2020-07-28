Explosive Growth and Opportunity Fuel European Expansion for Kaon Interactive

MAYNARD, Mass., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaon Interactive , the leading provider of interactive sales and marketing applications for global B2B brands, today announced its expansion into Europe to strengthen the company's partnerships with global B2B organizations. The company has also appointed two new executives to help facilitate the EU expansion and has added leading European companies, such as Theo Förch GmbH & Co. KG, as marquee new clients.

Kaon Interactive's solutions are used by sales teams and marketers in nearly 150 countries. "Despite the double-digit percentage decline in global economic activity since March 2020, Kaon's customer engagement index for its interactive sales and marketing applications has increased by over 55%," said Gavin Finn, President & CEO at Kaon Interactive. "Based on our aggregated user data for digital sales and marketing applications, European companies saw precipitous declines in B2B sales activity immediately following their countries' lockdown orders, and did not make a swift transition to virtual selling environments. Many European companies are still struggling with developing and implementing strategies to adapt to a predominantly digital customer engagement model. This European expansion is an opportunity for Kaon to help enterprise customers thrive through and beyond this crisis."

Kaon's transformative sales and marketing applications enable companies to effectively communicate a product or solution's value to prospects through interactive experiences, virtually. These applications help drive increased sales and reduced marketing costs. The applications are created once and are deployed everywhere on all commercial devices and operating systems.

One innovative European industrial leader is Theo Förch GmbH & Co. KG, headquartered in Neuenstadt, Germany. Their digital sales platform is at the heart of their competitive strategy, and is totally transforming their customer engagement model. In order to propel their VARO® Storage System to further market leadership, they have focused on elevating the customer experience, and have deployed an interactive sales engagement application to help visualize, specify, and order individual products and complete solutions during the sales meetings. Challenged to easily showcase the demand-and-consumption flexibility of their VARO shelving, storage and rack solutions, FÖRCH commissioned Kaon Interactive to both configure and visually lay out each customer solution.

"Prior to using the Kaon Interactive Space Planning Tool application, we were following standard industry practice in manually developing specifications and proposals to design systems configured within our customers' environments," said Alexander Emmert, Business Unit Manager Digital Business International at FÖRCH. "Today, we have automated much of that process, improving the customer's solutions and dramatically reducing the sales cycle and customer lead time. The system automatically creates consistent visuals to represent a common and correct understanding between the customer, sales, our inventory system, all the way through delivery and installation. The pandemic has highlighted the value of this digital strategy, because the efficiencies and interactive nature of this application have brilliantly transformed our sellers' ability to effectively engage customers and communicate complex product offerings. It is a game changer."

To keep up with growing European demand, Kaon recently made two significant hires in the Netherlands, including notable director roles. Kaon's new hires included:

Thomas Scheerder , Senior Director, Strategic Accounts, has held various sales positions for emerging technology, event and software companies.

, Senior Director, Strategic Accounts, has held various sales positions for emerging technology, event and software companies. Sandra Velema-Hijnen, Executive Director – Head of Account Management, a highly effective sales and business development leader who has built a successful career in driving growth through B2B consultative partnerships with clients.

The increased use of Kaon's applications during this crisis underscores three lessons: the power of a digital transformation platform in today's global climate, the importance of agility in business and customer engagement, and the need for a growth mindset in both short- and long-term business continuity planning. Kaon is excited to deliver continued growth and success for its clients through this European expansion.

About Kaon Interactive

Kaon Interactive is a B2B software company. Kaon's interactive sales and marketing applications simplify complex product and solution stories in a visually engaging way anywhere, anytime, turning prospects into customers. The company's interactive 3D sales and marketing applications transform product and solution marketing content into visual storytelling experiences to deepen customer engagement, reduce marketing expenses and accelerate the sales cycle. Whether virtual or in-person, more than 5,000 Kaon interactive applications are being used worldwide by leading global B2B companies in such industries as life sciences, manufacturing and technology. For more information about Kaon, visit www.kaon.com.

About FÖRCH

Founded in 1963, Theo Förch GmbH & Co. KG is one of the leading direct selling companies for workshop, installation and fastening products for trade and industrial companies. Their product range includes consumables, tools, workshop chemicals, workshop requirements, diamond equipment, construction chemicals, fasteners, pipe insulation, roof ventilation and many others more. For more information, visit www.foerch.com.

