Exposing the Deadly Guesswork in Cancer Care: JOTO PR Signs First Ascent Biomedical

JOTO PR Disruptors™ has signed First Ascent Biomedical to amplify its AI-driven precision medicine technology transforming cancer treatment.

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the race against cancer, where every day counts, First Ascent Biomedical is pioneering a new approach that replaces guesswork with biological proof. By testing a patient's live cancer cells against FDA-approved drugs before treatment begins, the company delivers personalized insights in an average of ten days, a critical timeframe when lives are on the line.

"First Ascent Biomedical is rewriting the rules of cancer care by showing that personalized medicine is not the future, it's now," said Karla Jo Helms, Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR Strategist of JOTO PR Disruptors. "They embody the kind of bold disruption our agency exists to amplify - where technology, compassion, and science converge to save lives."

The agency signed the innovative precision medicine company because its mission to make cancer treatment truly personal and effective-perfectly aligns with JOTO's philosophy of championing organizations with proven, life-changing technology. First Ascent Biomedical is moving beyond theoretical models to provide oncologists with actionable evidence based on how a patient's unique cancer responds to treatment.

By leveraging JOTO PR's signature Anti-PR® strategy, the partnership will highlight First Ascent Biomedical's role as a leader in oncology innovation. The campaign will showcase how the company's AI-driven platform combines functional drug testing with genomic data, empowering physicians and patients to make treatment decisions with confidence and eliminating the costly trial-and-error process.

The standard of care often relies on population-level data, but First Ascent provides a crucial missing link: individual biological validation. This approach has demonstrated an 83% improvement in patient response and has helped patients remain cancer-free 8.5 times longer compared to previous therapies. (1)

"The conversation in oncology is shifting from possibility to proof," Helms continued. "First Ascent isn't just offering more data; they are providing clarity. By showing exactly which treatments work for a specific patient, they are delivering hope and turning the tide in the fight against cancer. That's a story the world needs to hear."

