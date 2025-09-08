Express Employment Professionals Celebrates National Staffing Week by Honoring ASA All-Star Lennie Gray

From personal tragedy to national recognition, Gray's story highlights the life-changing impact of staffing.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a powerful story of resilience and triumph, Lennie Gray, an associate with Express Employment Professionals in Sedalia, Missouri, has been named a National Staffing All-Star by the American Staffing Association (ASA) and a finalist for the National Staffing Employee of the Year. Her recognition comes as Express Employment International joins ASA in celebrating National Staffing Employee Week, Sept. 8–14.

Gray's journey from personal tragedy to national recognition is a powerful example of how staffing can transform lives.

ASA All-Star Lennie Gray

"It's shocking, really. I'm just honored to be part of the Express community," Gray said. "I never expected anything like this, and I'm kind of speechless."

After enduring a devastating period in her personal life, Gray found support and opportunity through Express.

"The team at Express listened to my fears and supported me through my struggles," she said. "They helped me believe in myself again and have always been supportive, constantly giving me feedback from employers and always looking out for good placements, and of course, offering friendly, helpful advice."

A Local Hero with National Impact

Gray's recognition is a proud moment for her local Express office, led by franchisees Debra and Scott Dickinson.

"Lennie overcame a large amount of personal tragedy," Debra said. "It took our team a while to find the right opportunity. However, during that time, she accepted many different short-term projects and excelled in all of them.

"Our team was so thrilled to learn she was nominated for the ASA awards and is being recognized on such a large platform for her hard work and dedication."

Celebrating the Workforce That Moves America

According to ASA, nearly 2.2 million temporary and contract employees work for staffing companies in the U.S. each week.

"National Staffing Employee Week is about more than recognition. It's about honoring the resilience and contributions of the people who keep businesses moving," said Bob Funk Jr., CEO, President and Chairman of Express Employment International. "Every success story, like Lennie's, reminds us why we do what we do: connecting great people with meaningful work to help communities thrive."

