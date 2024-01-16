Express It. Protect It. OtterBox It.

16 Jan, 2024

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox and Chillhouse have teamed up to create a picture-perfect moment. Express yourself from phone to fingertips with our made-to match Chill Tips nails and OtterBox case combo. This collection is a limited edition, never-to-be-restocked design (lucky you!), available now on OtterBox social shops and chillhouse.com. 

"It's a new year and with a New Year comes new goals," said Chillhouse founder Cyndi Ramirez. "We partnered with OtterBox with our goal of self care by living authentically and expressing yourself truthfully in mind. Their cases and our tips are a winning combination and give you creative freedom while also protecting your phone and your chill."

This collaboration is designed to help you find, express and protect your chill. With matching OtterBox cases and Chillhouse Chill Tips, you can dress to impress this new year knowing your tech is protected and your nails are in tip top shape. Choose from three custom designed press-on nail sets designed to complement one of nine OtterBox Symmetry Series cases for iPhone 15 models and more. A chic black and white set perfect for any occasion, brown and cream for that perfect pair to every work outfit and a swirly pink, orange and purple to bring a pop of color straight to your phone and hands.

OtterBox Symmetry Series cases and corresponding Chill Tips are available now on OtterBox Instagram and TikTok social shops and chillhouse.com.

About OtterBox:
From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox now leverages more than 25 years of engineering and design expertise to develop protective products for all things mobile. It's no surprise that OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra-rugged to sleek and stylish, OtterBox has you covered. 

Protect it. Style it. OtterBox it. 

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox gives back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback

For more information, visit otterbox.com.

About Chillhouse:
Chillhouse was founded in 2017 in a small location in Downtown Manhattan. Founder Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton created a space that disrupted the traditional spa world and reminded everyone to prioritize their self care rituals — not just for those who could afford to splurge on luxury services. The Flagship location is based in Soho, NYC, and offers manicure, pedicure, massage, facial and infrared heat services in addition to the wellness café and retail shop. Over the past 4 years, Chillhouse has expanded into at-home self care treatments which include Chill Tips, Chill Body products, and Chill Tools.

