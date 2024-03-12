Express' Standout Year Steals the Spotlight at Annual Conference in Denver, Colorado

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Conquering the climb of 2023, Express Employment Professionals franchisees from across the world recently gathered in Denver, Colorado, to celebrate a year of top sales and achievements as part of the staffing giant's annual International Leadership Conference (ILC).

The event featured Academy Award winning actress Goldie Hawn and Deion "Prime Time" Sanders, head football coach at the University of Colorado, as well as networking and trainings for roughly 1,500 attendees.

Express Franchisees of the Year Ronnie and Susan Morris

"With hundreds of locations internationally, ILC is such a special time of fellowship each year that feels like a family reunion," said Bill Stoller, Express Employment International CEO. "It is an honor to be surrounded by the best and brightest in the business and leave energized, armed with new knowledge and resources for the months ahead."

Emphasizing the humanization of the hiring and employment process in a time when AI is rampant, Express Employee of the Year Kyle West took the stage to accept the symbol of gratitude for his commitment to bettering both his personal and professional lives.

When West was 16, circumstances beyond his control left him homeless and living out of his car. Determined to overcome the situation, he developed a five-year plan, committed to doing the work and turned that vision into a reality.

West was initially sent on assignment as an operator at a client company, but his reliability and strong work ethic earned him a promotion to department lead, and later, supervisor. He remains with the company and is now in charge of contracting with Express for additional operators.

"I love my job here and have been promoted," West said. "I like to meet with people and tell them a little bit about my story and encourage them along the way. We all have tough times. I'm here to show you that you can get out of those situations with hard work and dedication."

Express franchise owners Ronnie and Susan Morris were also recognized from the stage as this year's Franchisees of the Year for their perseverance and investment into other franchisees.

After joining Express in 2010 and opening their first location, Ronnie and Susan followed the system, stayed engaged and began their ascent — putting thousands of people to work and expanding their footprint to eight offices.

As the country experienced tighter labor markets, the duo advocated for giving job seekers another chance at finding work, despite their past mistakes, and even piloted a program based on second chances. And when COVID-19 struck, they kept associates employed and businesses open.

As they found success, they never lost their connection to the community — becoming deeply involved in multiple charities and organizations, including the American Cancer Society, JDRF and their local business chambers, among others.

"To say this husband-and-wife team has magnetic personalities would be an understatement," Stoller said. "Their innate ability to immediately connect with others might be one of the reasons you frequently see them surrounded by fellow franchisees and team members. Their tremendous efforts and contributions have not been overlooked by their community or Express. We are honored to bestow the recognition of Franchisees of the Year on this most-deserving team."

Express boasts more than 860 franchise locations in five countries across the globe, garnering $4.1 billion in sales and employing 492,000 associates in 2023.

