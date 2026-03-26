Express Wash Concepts Accelerates Hampton Roads Growth; Offers Free Signature Washes March 27-April 5 at New Holland Road Green Clean Express Auto Wash

COLUMBUS, Ohio, and VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC), one of the nation's fastest-growing and most recognized express car wash operators, today announced the grand opening of its newest Green Clean Express Auto Wash at 4245 Holland Road in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The new site represents EWC's 135th location nationwide and its 20th site in the Hampton Roads region, reinforcing the company's continued investment in one of its fastest-growing markets. EWC will further expand its Virginia Beach presence with an additional location opening in April at 1014 Independence Boulevard.

EWC is accelerating growth across its core Midwest and Mid-Atlantic markets, strengthening its presence in high-demand communities where customers expect fast, premium, and environmentally responsible wash experiences.

"Hampton Roads continues to be a high-performing market for us, and we're intentionally building scale in Virginia Beach," said John Roush, Founder and CEO of Express Wash Concepts. "Reaching 135 locations reflects the strength of our model and the consistency of our execution, but our focus remains on delivering a premium express wash experience, developing our people, and raising the standard in every community we enter."

From March 27 through April 5, 2026, the Holland Road location will celebrate its grand opening by offering free "Ceramic 4 Ultra" signature washes (a $26 value) to all customers. During the event, new Wash Smart Unlimited Club members can also join at 50% off their first three months on the top two wash packages. For every new membership purchased, Green Clean Express will donate $10 to WE ARE VB, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting students across the Virginia Beach City Public Schools system. WE ARE VB partners with administrators, educators, and social workers to deliver programs that meet immediate student needs while building long-term support systems that foster self-esteem, dignity, and the ability for students to reach their full potential.

Additional grand-opening promotions include a $50 Green Clean Express gift card available for $25, with 100% of proceeds donated to WE ARE VB. Gift cards purchased at the Holland Road location may be redeemed at any Green Clean Express or Express Wash Concepts location.

Green Clean Express Auto Wash delivers a high-quality, environmentally friendly express wash experience featuring state-of-the-art wash technology and complimentary professional-grade vacuums. The company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club offers members the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any Green Clean Express or EWC location.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 135 award-winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club packages offer members the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

SOURCE Express Wash Concepts