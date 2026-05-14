Express Wash Concepts Announces Grand Opening of 20th Flying Ace Express Car Wash

Customers can enjoy free signature ceramic washes May 15-24 at 1237 E. Central Avenue in Miamisburg

COLUMBUS, Ohio and DAYTON, Ohio, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC), one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash operators, today announced the grand opening of its newest Flying Ace Express Car Wash at 1237 E. Central Avenue in Miamisburg. The opening marks Flying Ace's 20th location overall and its second in Miamisburg, reinforcing the brand's continued investment across the Greater Dayton region.

Express Wash Concepts currently operates 139 express car washes across Greater Dayton, Cincinnati, Detroit, Toledo, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Columbus and Hampton Roads. An additional 11 EWC locations are currently under construction.

"The Dayton region continues to be an important growth market for Flying Ace and Express Wash Concepts as we expand access to premium, state-of-the-art wash experiences across the communities we serve," said John Roush, Founder and CEO of Express Wash Concepts. "This new Miamisburg location further strengthens our commitment to delivering unmatched convenience, exceptional service and rewarding career opportunities for our growing team throughout the Miami Valley."

Free Wash Celebration

To celebrate the grand opening, the new E. Central Avenue location in Miamisburg will offer free "Ceramic 4 Ultra" signature washes (a $26 value) from May 15-24, 2026. Guests may also join the Wash Smart Unlimited Club at 50% off for the first three months on the top wash package.

For every new membership purchased during the event, Flying Ace Express will donate $10 to its designated community non-profit partner, Pink Ribbon Good. Pink Ribbon Good supports individuals and families affected by breast and gynecological cancers by providing healthy ready-to-heat meals, transportation assistance to and from treatments and appointments, housecleaning essentials, and both virtual and in-person peer support and education. All services are offered free of charge, allowing clients and their families to focus fully on treatment, recovery and healing.

Additional grand-opening promotions include a $50 Flying Ace Express gift card available for $25, with all proceeds benefiting Pink Ribbon Good. Gift cards purchased at the E. Central Avenue location may be redeemed at any Flying Ace or Express Wash Concepts location.

Homegrown and locally operated, Flying Ace delivers a premium express car wash experience, featuring state-of-the-art equipment, complimentary professional-grade vacuums and a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Repeatedly recognized for superior wash quality and customer service, Flying Ace has earned numerous accolades including Best of Dayton and Best of Butler County by the Dayton Daily News and #1 Car Wash by Dayton.com.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 139 award-winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high-quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club packages offer members the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com or view EWC's history here.

SOURCE Express Wash Concepts