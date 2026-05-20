Express Wash Concepts Opens 13th Greater Pittsburgh Clean Express Auto Wash

Customers can enjoy free signature ceramic washes May 22–31 at 10 Village Drive in Leetsdale

COLUMBUS, Ohio and PITTSBURGH, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC), one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash operators, today announced the opening of its newest Greater Pittsburgh Clean Express Auto Wash at 10 Village Drive in Leetsdale.

Express Wash Concepts currently operates 140 express car washes across Detroit, Toledo, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Cincinnati, Greater Dayton and Hampton Roads. An additional 10 EWC locations are under construction, including two new Pittsburgh sites on West Liberty Avenue and McKnight Road.

"We've built Clean Express very intentionally across the Pittsburgh region— not simply by adding locations, but by earning trust community by community," said John Roush, Founder and CEO of Express Wash Concepts. "Leetsdale represents another step in our long-term commitment to Western Pennsylvania as we continue delivering a premium wash experience backed by great people, modern technology and a culture focused on growth. We're proud to invest in communities where our customers, team members and nonprofit partners can succeed together."

Free Wash Celebration

To celebrate the grand opening, the Leetsdale location will offer free "Ceramic 4 Ultra" signature washes (a $28 value) from May 22–31, 2026. Guests may also join the Wash Smart Unlimited Club at 50% off for the first three months on the top wash package.

For every new membership purchased during the event, Clean Express will donate $10 to designated nonprofit partner, Sewickley Community Center, which provides programs, resources and safe spaces that empower the community to thrive.

Additional grand-opening promotions include a $50 Clean Express gift card available for $25, with all proceeds benefiting Sewickley Community Center. Gift cards purchased at the Leetsdale location may be redeemed at any Clean Express or Express Wash Concepts location.

Homegrown and locally operated, Clean Express offers state-of-the-art wash technology, complimentary professional-grade vacuums and award-winning customer service, with every wash backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee. The popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club enables members to easily clean and protect their vehicles while enjoying the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any Express Wash Concepts location.

Spanning 57 locations across Detroit, Toledo, Greater Cleveland and Pittsburgh, the Clean Express brand portfolio has earned repeated recognition for customer satisfaction, workplace culture and high-quality service.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 140 award-winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club packages offer members the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any location. For more information please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com or view EWC's history here.

SOURCE Express Wash Concepts