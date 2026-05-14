Express Wash Concepts Announces 15th Metro Detroit Clean Express Auto Wash Grand Opening

Customers can enjoy free signature ceramic washes May 15-24 at 6501 N. Wayne Road in Westland, Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio and DETROIT, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC) one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash operators, today announced the grand opening of its newest Metro Detroit Clean Express Auto Wash at 6501 N. Wayne Road in Westland.

Express Wash Concepts currently operates 139 express car washes across Detroit, Toledo, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Cincinnati, Greater Dayton and Hampton Roads. An additional 11 EWC locations are under construction, including four new Michigan sites planned for Flint, Bloomfield Hills and Davison.

"Detroit continues to be a major focus area for our long-term growth strategy as we expand access to premium, state-of-the-art wash experiences across the region," said John Roush, Founder and CEO of Express Wash Concepts. "As we continue investing in new locations throughout Metro Detroit and Mid-Michigan, we're equally committed to creating meaningful career opportunities for our team members and building a company culture where people can grow and thrive. We're proud to continue strengthening our presence in the communities we serve while delivering the convenience, quality and consistency customers expect from Clean Express."

Free Wash Celebration

To celebrate the grand opening, the Westland location will offer free "Ceramic 4 Ultra" signature washes (a $26 value) from May 15-24, 2026. Guests may also join the Wash Smart Unlimited Club at 50% off for the first three months on the top wash package.

For every new membership purchased during the event, Clean Express will donate $10 to designated community non-profit partner, Michigan Humane. Founded in 1877, Michigan Humane is the state's oldest and largest nonprofit animal welfare organization and is dedicated to helping animals across southeastern Michigan through shelter services, veterinary care and community outreach initiatives.

Additional grand-opening promotions include a $50 Clean Express gift card available for $25, with all proceeds benefiting Michigan Humane. Gift cards purchased at the Westland location may be redeemed at any Clean Express or Express Wash Concepts location.

Homegrown and locally operated, Clean Express offers state-of-the-art wash technology, complimentary professional grade vacuums and award-winning customer service, with every wash backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee. The popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club enables members to easily clean and protect their vehicles, while enjoying the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any Express Wash Concepts location.

Spanning 56 locations across Detroit, Toledo, Greater Cleveland, and Pittsburgh, the Clean Express brand portfolio has earned repeated recognition for customer satisfaction, workplace culture and high-quality service.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 139 award-winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club packages offer members the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any location. For more information please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com or view EWC's history here.

SOURCE Express Wash Concepts