Express Wash Concepts Grows Northeast Ohio Presence with New Clean Express Auto Wash Medina Opening; Free Wash Week Set for May 8-17

COLUMBUS, Ohio and MEDINA, Ohio, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC), one of the nation's fastest-growing and most recognized express car wash operators, today announced the grand opening of its newest Clean Express Auto Wash at 3105 Medina Road in Medina, Ohio. The Medina location marks EWC's 137th site nationwide and its 20th in the Greater Cleveland market. Twelve additional locations are currently under construction, including nine for the Clean Express Auto Wash brand.

"The express wash category is evolving, and we're focused on raising the bar for what customers should expect," said John Roush, Founder and CEO of Express Wash Concepts. "Bringing that to Medina means delivering a faster, more consistent experience while giving customers the flexibility to wash wherever it's most convenient, knowing they'll get the same great clean at any of our locations."

Free Wash Week Celebration

To celebrate the grand opening, the Medina location will offer free "Ceramic 4 Ultra" signature washes (a $26 value) from May 8–17, 2026. Guests can also join the Wash Smart Unlimited Club at 50% off for the first three months on the top wash package. For every new membership purchased during the event, Clean Express will donate $10 to Cups Collective, a local nonprofit serving Medina County and surrounding communities by providing free meals, essential resources and a safe, welcoming space for youth and adults.

Additional grand-opening promotions include a $50 Clean Express gift card available for $25, with 100% of proceeds donated to Cups Collective. Gift cards purchased at the Medina Road location may be redeemed at any Clean Express or Express Wash Concepts location.

Homegrown and locally operated, Clean Express offers state-of-the-art wash equipment, complimentary professional-grade vacuums, award-winning customer service, with all washes backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee. The popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club enables members to easily clean and protect their vehicles, while enjoying the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any Express Wash Concepts location.

Spanning 55 locations across Greater Cleveland, Detroit, Pittsburgh and Toledo, the Clean Express brand has become one of the region's leading express wash operators, earning repeated recognition for high-quality service, strong workplace culture and customer satisfaction — including multiple Top Workplaces honors from Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 137 award-winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club packages offer members the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any location. For more information please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com or view EWC's history here.

SOURCE Express Wash Concepts