Express Wash Concepts Celebrates Leadership, Performance and Community Impact at 2026 Washy Awards

Two-Day Leadership Summit Unites Team Members, Industry Partners and Award Winners as EWC Continues Record Growth and $755,000+ in Giving

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC), one of the nation's fastest-growing and most recognized express car wash operators, recently brought together leaders from across the organization for a multi-day 2026 Leadership Summit. The event concluded with its annual Washy Awards, the company's signature internal recognition program honoring top performers, rising leaders, loyal customers and community partners.

John Roush, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Express Wash Concepts, addresses team members and guests during the 2026 Washy Awards at the Cherry Valley Hotel in Newark, Ohio. The annual event concluded the company’s two-day Leadership Summit and celebrated top performers, culture leaders, loyal customers and community partners across EWC’s growing multi-state platform.

Leadership Summit Focused on Growth and Excellence

The two-day Leadership Summit served as a platform to align leaders around operational excellence, people development, customer experience and continued growth initiatives across EWC's expanding multi-state platform.

With more than 1,620 employees, EWC continues to invest heavily in leadership training, culture-building and scalable systems designed to support long-term success across its family of brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash.

Sessions throughout the summit focused on strengthening field leadership, developing talent pipelines, sharing best practices, and preparing teams for the next phase of expansion. The event also featured strong participation from valued vendor and industry partners including ChemQuest, Ecotrack, Elite Apparel, Geostar Communications, Hylant Insurance, Magna Technology Group, Motorola, NCS, Rinsed, Salesforce, Sonny's, Workday and ZipRecruiter.

Adding to the energy of the event were mascot appearances from EWC sports partners including the Cleveland Browns, Columbus Blue Jackets and Columbus Crew.

Washy Awards Celebrate the Best of EWC

The Washy Awards, EWC's own version of the Oscars, recognizes the people and teams who best embody the company's mission of Enhancing People, Communities and Cars Through the Power of Clean. The evening was emceed by Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre, a Canadian former professional hockey defenseman who played 269 NHL games over six seasons with the Buffalo Sabres, Columbus Blue Jackets, Atlanta Thrashers and Washington Capitals.

This year, EWC honored excellence across more than 20 categories spanning operations, customer service, technical expertise, leadership development, recruiting, culture and community impact. Award categories included Site Manager of the Year, Area Manager of the Year, Regional Director of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Tech of the Year, Customer Favorite, Customer of the Year, Culture Champion, Coach of the Year, Future Leader, Most Improved Site, Grand Opening with the Most Wow and Favorite Non-Profit Partner.

"Our Washy Awards represent the very best of who we are as a company," said John Roush, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Express Wash Concepts. "They celebrate the people who create remarkable customer experiences, lead with heart, raise standards and make our growth possible. When you invest in great people and a winning culture, exceptional results follow."

The company recognized its 2026 Customer of the Year, honoring a loyal member whose continued enthusiasm and support reflect the strong customer relationships built across EWC's brands.

Susie Q's Kids was named Favorite Non-Profit Partner of the Year. The organization provides comfort bags, panda bears, blankets, socks, hygiene kits, sensory kits and grief support resources to children in hospitals, hospices, shelters, foster care systems, schools and advocacy centers. Susie Q's Kids also supports youth mental health initiatives and suicide awareness efforts.

Community giving remains central to EWC's culture. In 2025, the company donated more than $755,000 through its EWC Cares initiatives, including air freshener and towel exchange programs, grand opening donation campaigns, donation pails and local sponsorships.

"As we continue to grow, we never want to lose what makes us special— our people, our values and our commitment to the communities we serve," added Roush. "The Washy Awards remind us that our success is built by team members who care deeply and perform at a high level every day."

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 136 award-winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club packages offer members the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

SOURCE Express Wash Concepts