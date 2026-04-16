Express Wash Concepts Announces 21st Hampton Roads Location; Offers Free Signature Washes April 17-26 at New Virginia Beach Green Clean Express Auto Wash

COLUMBUS, Ohio and VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC), one of the nation's fastest-growing and most recognized express car wash operators, today announced the grand opening of its latest Virgina Beach Green Clean Express Auto Wash at 1014 Independence Boulevard.

The new site marks EWC's 136th location nationwide and its 21st in the Hampton Roads region, underscoring the company's continued investment in one of its fastest-growing markets. Eleven additional locations are currently under construction, with openings planned throughout 2026.

"We're not growing for the sake of growth— we're building real density in markets where we know we can lead and provide the best express wash experience available today," said John Roush, Founder and CEO of Express Wash Concepts. "When you reach that level of scale, customers don't just try you once— they rely on you. That's the position we're creating in Hampton Roads."

From April 17-26, 2026, the Independence Boulevard location will celebrate its grand opening by offering free "Ceramic 4 Ultra" signature washes (a $26 value) to all customers. During the event, new Wash Smart Unlimited Club members can also join at 50% off their first three months on the top two wash packages. For every new membership purchased, Green Clean Express will donate $10 to The Noblemen, a non-profit organization committed to improving the quality of life and outcomes for unhoused and at-risk high school students in Virginia Beach.

Additional grand-opening promotions include a $50 Green Clean Express gift card available for $25, with 100% of proceeds donated to The Noblemen. Gift cards purchased at the Independence Boulevard location may be redeemed at any Green Clean Express or Express Wash Concepts location.

Green Clean Express Auto Wash delivers a high-quality, environmentally friendly express wash experience featuring state-of-the-art wash technology and complimentary professional-grade vacuums. The company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club offers members the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any Green Clean Express or EWC location.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 136 award-winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club packages offer members the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any location. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

SOURCE Express Wash Concepts